A Junction City steakhouse that recently burned down and an Abilene hotel that closed in 2020 because of the pandemic announced Tuesday they are reopening under a new brand, Legacy Kansas.
Chuck and Deanna Munson, owners of Munson Angus Farms and the former Munson’s Prime Steakhouse, are buying the old Brookville Hotel in Abilene, combining two destination and legacy restaurants. They expect to open Legacy Kansas on June 23.
The restaurant will feature the Brookville Hotel’s popular family-style fried chicken dinners alongside hand-breaded chicken fried steaks from Munson Angus Farms. Within the next year, the restaurant will include the farms’ steaks, burgers and homemade ice cream.
“It is important for us to reopen for the summer travel season,” Deanna said in a written statement. “We will continue to work over the coming months to expand our menu featuring our locally-raised Angus beef.”
Former Brookville Hotel owners Mark and Connie Martin will support the reopening and new concept, the Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau said.
Legacy Kansas plans to offer meeting space for large groups and special events, catering options and curbside pickup. Owners said they also are working on incorporating horse-drawn carriage or trolley rides as part of their attractions.
Deanna said the restaurant wants to celebrate agriculture and serve as a hub for agriculture groups from across the state. She said partnerships will continue with K-State’s College of Agriculture and Research and Extension, Kansas Department of Agriculture, Kansas Farm Bureau, Kansas Association of Wheat Growers, Kansas Livestock Association and others to promote Kansas farms and ranches in videos in the restaurant.
The restaurant’s bar also will feature a video wall from artist Hugh Livingston’s “Livingston Sound” project with farm and ranch footage taken in Geary, Riley, and Dickinson counties.
“We are excited for Munson’s Prime Steakhouse and the Brookville Hotel family-style chicken house to return and we appreciate the support from all of our customers,” Deanna said. “Together, we will continue the legacy.”
Legacy Kansas will be open from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Reservations are encouraged.
Munson Angus Farms began in 1869 and its steakhouse had been at 426 Goldenbelt Blvd. in Junction City since 2014. In the early morning hours of Feb. 24, a fire started in the kitchen, rendering the entire building a complete loss. It was no immediately clear what would happen with that property.
The Brookville Hotel opened in 1870 in Saline County but eventually moved to Abilene. After 125 years in business, its owners said they were forced to close it in October because of reduced traffic caused by the pandemic.