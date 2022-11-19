A Riley County judge has sentenced David Lee Gollahon to 51.6 years in prison for kidnapping and strangling a woman.
Riley County judge Kendra Lewison on Thursday sentenced David Lee Gollahon, 60, a former Junction City resident, for the kidnapping and strangling of Debra Ring in December 2017. The sentencing was delayed because of Gollahon challenging his criminal history.
A jury found Gollahon guilty of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary, and attempted robbery in late October 2021. Gollahon entered Scenic Valley Inn at 610 Scenic Drive, encountered Ring, threw her to the ground, straddled her, and began to choke her. He threatened to kill her if she didn’t stop screaming. The owner of Scenic Valley Inn, Diana Nickel, was in a locked bedroom and was able to call the police. Gollahon fled the scene but was arrested later that night. Gollahon paid his $500,000 bond and left Kansas before his trial.
Gollahon is currently serving a 12-year federal prison sentence after being arrested in 2019 in Baltimore. The Riley County Attorney’s office brought Gollahon back to face his charges in Riley County.
According to court documents, Gollahon filed a motion for a new trial but the state denied it, deeming it a fair trial with no errors made.
Lewison sentenced Gollahon to 620 months in prison to be served consecutive to his federal prison sentence.