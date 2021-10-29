Former Junction City resident found guilty of kidnapping, strangling woman Staff reports Oct 29, 2021 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A former Junction City resident has been found guilty of kidnapping and strangling a woman.A jury on Wednesday found David Lee Gollahon, 60, guilty of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary and attempted aggravated robbery in Riley County District Court.The charges stemmed from an December 2017 incident when Gollahon kidnapped a woman and broke into the Scenic Valley Inn at 610 Scenic Dr., where he strangled her and attempted to rob her.Gollahon is currently serving a 14-year sentence for two armed bank robberies in 2019 in Baltimore. Gollahon was extradited from Maryland in July and was present during the trial.His sentencing is set for 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 7. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags David Lee Gollahon Aggravated Burglary Crime Criminal Law Robbery Bank Robbery Sentence Kidnapping Kidnap More from this section +11 10 ways legal discovery has changed throughout history +7 Halloween aficionado creates haunting, spook-tacular fright for all ages +52 Voter demographics of every state Latest News FDA paves way for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations in young kids Kansas State defensive back Aamaris Brown enters transfer portal Renegades struggle at Wichita Halloween tournament Albany sheriff defends handling of charges against former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo K-State Salina receives collection of UAS equipment from Dodge City family Former Junction City resident found guilty of kidnapping, strangling woman Riley County transfer station to get new truck scale Kansas Gas Service reduces project near Anthony Middle as residents fight to save trees Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesChris Klieman: Matt Wells' dismissal at Texas Tech 'a bad deal''Grip of Time' reveals intimate details of male prisoners' livesSenior K-State administrators to retire in 2022'He's insane': K-State DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah plays pivotal role in come-from-behind win at Texas TechNBAF construction finish delayed to springUSD 383 board candidates split on mask decisionEARLY BLACK MANHATTANITES: Oliver and Eliza SimmsDixie ShepherdOUR NEIGHBORS | 'Artist by habit' indulges love of air travel in newest Manhattan coffee shopVOTERS GUIDE | USD 383 candidates offer thoughts on MHS mascot, nonpartisanship in election Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newspaper Ads Mechanic, Tools & Bulletin