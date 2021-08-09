State officials on Saturday put the former First Christian Church building on its historic register, complicating the Riley County Commission’s recent decision to tear down the building.
The Kansas Historic Sites Board of Review approved the 112-year-old building for designation as a historic site during a hearing Saturday. The historic board also approved designating the F.B Forrester House on Juliette Avenue and the former Dawson’s Conoco Service Station at 11th and Poyntz as historic sites.
All three sites will be placed on the Kansas historic register and submitted to the U.S. National Parks Service for review and consideration for the National Register of Historic Places. The National Parks Service has up to 45 days to decide whether to approve the sites for the U.S. historic registry.
The historic designation now means county officials will require permission from the review board before any changes, including demolition, making any changes to the structure. Riley County commission chairman John Ford and commissioner Kathryn Focke watched the Zoom meeting for the historic sites hearing.
Ford told The Mercury he “wasn’t surprised” by the designation.
Ford said the commission and county public works staff members are receiving “mixed messages” from state agencies on what they can and cannot do with the church building now that it’s on the state historic register. He said county officials will be “reviewing and discussing what it all means specifically” regarding the ruling from the historic board.
Riley County counselor Clancy Holeman said he and his staff are seeking clarification on how to proceed with the building while the nation parks service considers the building’s inclusion on the national register.
“We haven’t really flushed out what those options are, so we’ll present that to commissioners later on,” Holeman said. “It’ll be a matter of interpreting the statutory scheme surrounding properties that have been deemed historic.”
Holeman said he will do more research on current laws dictating what alterations the county can make to properties with historic designations and present his findings to commissioners at a future meeting.
On Monday, commissioners approved a bid to remove asbestos from the walls of the building at 115 Courthouse Plaza — an act that does not require permission from the historic board.
Associated Insulation, Inc., of Manhattan, who submitted the winning bid of $18,294, will begin asbestos removal next week.
In May, the commission voted 2-1 to seek bid for demolition of the building but put the action on hold last month because of the state board’s consideration.
Last month, commissioners Ford and Greg McKinley voted in favor of sending a letter to the historic board stating their opposition to a historic designation.
Focke opposed both the letter and seeking bids for the demolition. She told The Mercury at the time she supported giving the church historic status and drafted her own letter stating her interest in saving the building.
During Monday’s meeting, Focke said it was “interesting to see how that process works.”
McKinley said Monday he was “kind of disappointed” in the designation.
In July, commissioners Ford and McKinley voted in favor of a measure asking county public works director John Ellermann to investigate “all possible options” for the former church building, including potentially demolishing it before the historic board’s hearing. As of right now, demolition on the structure is halted as the historic designation is reviewed on a national level.
Former commissioners Marvin Rodriguez and Ron Wells approved the purchase of the building last year. In July, Riley County clerk Rich Vargo said multiple boards have drafted and supported some form of renovation plan for the building, the last one in 2012 calling for a $14 million project.
He recommended in April that the county tear down the aging structure, turn the space into a parking lot and start anew, as that was the original plan he discussed with church leaders.