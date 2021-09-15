A former Cloud Community College president and her husband, also a former employee, have filed a federal lawsuit against the school and an official for wrongful termination on the basis of racial discrimination.
Adrian Douglas, the former president, and her husband, Bruce Douglas, who was coordinator of student engagement, are suing the college’s board of trustees and board member Gregory Askren on the basis of Title IX violation.
They allege in the lawsuit filed Tuesday that the board fired the Douglases, the school’s only two Black employees, in a secretive process, and that Adrian Douglas had just received a positive performance review.
They also allege that Askren subsequently “posted a lengthy, racist screed” on social media. Askren’s 993-word post was still on his Facebook account as of Wednesday. It said in part, “The Hypothesis to be tested: Can a people taken from the jungles of Africa and forced into slavery be fully integrated as citizens in a majority white population?”
Askren is still on the board, according to court documents.
Cloud County Community College is based in Concordia, and it has a campus in Junction City.
The Douglases, who now live in Prattville, Alabama, are seeking $1 million in damages.
The lawsuit asserts that the Douglases were more than satisfactorily performing their jobs and that when they were fired, the circumstances gave “rise to an inference of discrimination based on their race and skin color.” It says that the defendants’ conduct caused the Douglases damage to their careers and reputations.
Adrian Douglas was hired April 5, 2018, as president of the college and was fired on May 8, 2020. She was fired without public debate, and the opportunity to respond, according to court documents.
The complaint alleges that after Adrian Douglas was fired, school officials changed the locks on her office door so she couldn’t re-enter. It says they did not use that procedure when white employees had been fired.
Bruce Douglas was hired around Jan. 29, 2019, and fired on May 8, 2020, shortly after his wife’s firing, by interim president Amber Knoettgen. The firing happened without explanation, according to court documents.
After she was fired, 15 members of the college faculty and staff wrote a letter to the Concordia Blade-Empire expressing their support for Adrian. The faculty praised her for the college being named the “Best Community College in the nation by SmartAsset.”
Further in the court document faculty and staff described Adrian and Bruce as “two employees… of critical importance to the College.”