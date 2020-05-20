Mike Dodson, former Manhattan city commissioner and former commanding general at Fort Riley, has filed to run for the 67th district seat in the Kansas House.
He is the first person to file in the race to replace Rep. Tom Phillips, R-Manhattan, who announced Tuesday that he wouldn’t seek another term in the Kansas House.
Dodson, a Republican, told The Mercury on Wednesday that he began considering entering the race once he heard Phillips indicate he wouldn’t run again.
“I’ve been thinking about this before, but I gave some real thought after he told a few people,” he said. “I decided to take this next step to hopefully not only help the people of Manhattan but the state of Kansas.”
Dodson said a primary issue the state will have to tackle is the budget as the coronavirus pandemic has affected revenue. He said he has a lot of experience with budgeting through 37 years in the U.S. Army, 11 years with Bechtel Corp. and four years on the commission.
“You’ve got to figure the revenue side of the equation has to be down,” he said. “I think we’ve got to set some real priorities. One of them has to be that our schools are ready as well as all of our health systems.”
Dodson said he thinks the state and Riley County has done a great job with handling the pandemic, particularly with a lot of things about the virus still unknown.
Dodson’s time on the commission ended in January. Last April, he mentioned a desire to have a “normal life” as part of the reason he declined to run for another term on the commission.
“Basically, the decision came to age, absence from what you would call a normal life,” Dodson told The Mercury in April. “I worked in the military for a long time and then working for Bechtel. I just need to do some other things.”
So what changed in 13 months?
After a life of service in the Army, the corporate world and the commission, Dodson said he realized pretty quickly that he needed to get back and do some work.
“I still have the energy and the desire to do some work,” he said. “I had been away from the commission for about 30 days, and it became apparent I still needed to do something.”
Most recently, Dodson has participated in the Manhattan Area Recovery Task Force, which is providing guidance on how the area’s businesses handle the coronavirus.
Dodson was elected to the Manhattan City Commission in 2015. He retired from the Army in 2004 and then worked with Bechtel Corp. for 11 years as a managing director and vice president and operations manager.
The 67th District seat represents generally the western part of Manhattan, parts of Ogden and some rural areas. The filing deadline is June 1.