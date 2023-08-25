Curt Herrman is presented an autographed football by Kansas City Chiefs ambassadors Jon McGraw, left, and John Lohmeyer, right, on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at Herrman’s “Chiefseum” in the basement of his Manhattan home.
Jon McGraw, a former Riley County High School and Kansas State football player, autographs a photo Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, while visiting the “Chiefseum” in the basement of Curt Herrman’s Manhattan home. McGraw, 44, went on to play in the NFL between 2002 and 2011 for the New York Jets, Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs.
Certificates are posted on a wall outside of the “Chiefseum” in the basement of Curt Herrman’s Manhattan home. Both the Official World Record Association in January 2021 and Guinness World Records in August 2022 designated the space as the world’s largest collection of Kansas City Chiefs memorabilia.
Curt Herrman holds up a printed photo of Kansas City Chiefs defensive end John Lohmeyer (87) in action during a game. Lohmeyer, an Emporia native, visited the “Chiefseum” in the basement of Herrman’s home in Manhattan on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
Curt Herrman is presented an autographed football by Kansas City Chiefs ambassadors Jon McGraw, left, and John Lohmeyer, right, on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at Herrman’s “Chiefseum” in the basement of his Manhattan home.
Jon McGraw, a former Riley County High School and Kansas State football player, autographs a photo Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, while visiting the “Chiefseum” in the basement of Curt Herrman’s Manhattan home. McGraw, 44, went on to play in the NFL between 2002 and 2011 for the New York Jets, Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs.
Certificates are posted on a wall outside of the “Chiefseum” in the basement of Curt Herrman’s Manhattan home. Both the Official World Record Association in January 2021 and Guinness World Records in August 2022 designated the space as the world’s largest collection of Kansas City Chiefs memorabilia.
Curt Herrman holds up a printed photo of Kansas City Chiefs defensive end John Lohmeyer (87) in action during a game. Lohmeyer, an Emporia native, visited the “Chiefseum” in the basement of Herrman’s home in Manhattan on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
Curt Herrman was recognized on Friday for his nearly 1,500-piece collection of Kansas City Chiefs memorabilia by two former Chiefs players, John Lohmeyer and Jon McGraw.
Lohmeyer and McGraw, current team ambassadors, visited Herrman’s home to honor him and his collection.
“There’s something really special about the K-State-Chiefs combo, and I feel really fortunate I got to play for both teams, but it always feels kind of disconnected,” McGraw, who starred at Riley County High School, said. “There’s the Manhattan and K-State family, and there’s the Chiefs Kingdom in Kansas City. This is a really unique blend of the two that brings it all together.”
Herrman has curated a Guinness World Records spectacle in his basement of his Manhattan home, nicknamed the “Chiefseum,” containing the largest Chiefs memorabilia collection over the last 52 years.
During the visit, Lohmeyer and McGraw presented Herrman with a signed football from NFL first-round draft pick Felix Anudike-Uzomah. This will be one of the only items of new memorabilia with the exception a couple Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce items.
“I don’t really buy current players because they end up going to the (Denver) Broncos or the (Las Vegas) Raiders,” Herrman said. “I don’t have any Tyreek (Hill) items because he didn’t retire as a Chief, but I have made some exceptions. I do have some Mahomes and Kelce items and an Andy Reid autographed picture.”
Visitors and Herrman exchanged stories of their favorite moments in Chiefs history on and off the field.
Herrman said his favorite moment as a viewer was when the Chiefs won Super Bowl 54 because they’d waited so long for a big win.
McGraw talked about his favorite part of being on the team.
“As a player, it’s in the tunnel right before the game and the energy, especially when you’re coming out of the tunnel in the Chiefs stadium,” McGraw said. “People are banging on the sides and it is rockin’ — you can’t even hear yourself think. So you’ve already got all this amped up energy before the game and when you couple it up with the energy of the fans, it’s the most electric, indescribable feeling.”
Lohmeyer, an Emporia native who played football at Emporia State, agreed with McGraw and said he felt humbled by the chance to be on the field.
“There is such a thrill to be able to play in front of that crowd and, in a humble way, to know where you travel through your life and you end up somehow out on that grass,” Lohmeyer said.” “It’s very inspiring and there’s a sense of deep appreciation for all of the people who helped you on that journey. When you get on that field you really, in a way, represent your family and all the people who helped you get there.”
After the players gifted Herrman his new signed football, photos were taken with both former players, their Super Bowl championship rings and a replica of the Super Bowl 54 trophy. Lohmeyer and McGraw also autographed printed photos.