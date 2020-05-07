Gov. Laura Kelly has tapped Lyle Butler, former CEO and president of the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce, to chair the state’s recovery task force.
Butler, who retired from the chamber position last year, will head the task force alongside Cheryl Harrison-Lee, who will serve as the recovery office’s executive director. Kelly appointed Harrison-Lee to the Kansas Board of Regents last year.
“Lyle is a proven coalition builder who will be a strong contributor as we move forward in the recovery from COVID-19,” Kelly said in a news release. “He brings years of experience working with the business community and in economic development. We are going to need Lyle’s expertise as we move into the recovery phase of the pandemic.”
Butler served as president and CEO of the Manhattan chamber for nearly 20 years, having previously served in the same position for the Dodge City and Greeley, Colorado, chambers of commerce. He said he expects to use his previous experiences working in economic development with various groups of people to promote recovery in the state, alongside Kelly’s leadership, and that the task force will likely chart where state and federal assistance funding should be directed.
“It’s going to be challenging,” he said. “Every Kansan has been affected by COVID-19 and the results of that, so there isn’t a part of the state that hasn’t been affected. Everybody has faced different experiences and challenges, and part of the recovery task force is to identify those and to, where we can, provide assistance and leadership, and advice to the governor and her team.”
Butler said in his retirement and prior to his appointment, he has been mostly an observer as the pandemic started to affect area businesses, and people would joke with him, asking if he was glad he didn’t have to deal with the stressful situation directly.
“I’m going to jump in with both feet and try to help and provide whatever leadership I can to this effort and help the citizens of Kansas,” he said.
Butler said more details on the task force will come out soon, and Kelly is expected to announce additional members of the recovery force with the involvement of the Kansas legislature.
“We’ve got some real challenges ahead of us, but I think we can provide some efforts to get us back on track and moving forward again,” Butler said.