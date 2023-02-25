12292022-mer-new-lookahead-1
The former owner of Bob's Diner on Friday was sentenced to nearly 25 years in prison for raping children. 

Robert Iacobellis, 64, appeared in Riley County District Court before Judge Kendra Lewison. Iacobellis is convicted of two counts of rape of a child. 