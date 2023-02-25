The former owner of Bob's Diner on Friday was sentenced to nearly 25 years in prison for raping children.
Robert Iacobellis, 64, appeared in Riley County District Court before Judge Kendra Lewison. Iacobellis is convicted of two counts of rape of a child.
Iacobellis was initially arrested in August 2019 on charges of rape and aggravated indecent liberties with a child. He was eventually charged with 27 total counts involving four women, three of whom were children at the time of the crimes.
Before that, Iacobellis faced 130 counts of sexual offenses, but prosecutors whittled them down to incidents the women could specifically recall.
In April 2022, Iacobellis entered an Alford plea, meaning he maintained his innocence but admitted that evidence would likely result in a guilty verdict if brought to trial.
Lewison granted a motion to depart to the grid, sentencing Iacobellis to 147 months, or more than 12 years, on each count, to be served consecutively, for a total of 294 months or 24.5 years. The sentence was the result of a plea agreement. The defense had sought to have the sentences run concurrently rather than consecutively.
Five people spoke about Iacobellis at the hearing, including his two daughters. One of the daughters testified from Pottawatomie County Jail, where she is incarcerated. One of the victims, who was 7 at the time Iacobellis began sexually abusing her, also testified.