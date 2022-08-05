The former owner of Bob’s Diner has fired his attorneys as he seeks to withdraw his plea in his child rape case.
Robert Iacobellis, 62, was scheduled for sentencing Friday morning in Riley County District Court with Judge Kendra Lewison.
Instead, Iacobellis indicated in court Friday that he intends to withdraw from his plea deal, and his attorneys, Brenda Jordan and Lora Ingels, appeared to say they’re no longer on the case.
Court documents say they withdrew from the case at the request of Iacobellis. Iacobellis said he is in talks with Christopher Joseph of Joseph, Hollander & Craft. The firm has offices in Wichita, Topeka, Lawrence, Overland Park, and Kansas City, Missouri.
In April, Iacobellis entered into an Alford plea, which is when a defendant asserts innocence but admits that the evidence would likely result in being found guilty.
He pled guilty to two counts of rape involving a girl who was then 9 or 10 years old. The rapes occurred between Aug. 1, 2012, and July 31, 2013. The Mercury does not name victims of sexual assault.
According to court documents, the typical penalty for those counts is life in prison with parole eligibility after serving 25 full years in prison for each count.
The documents said the state would recommend 147 months or more than 12 years for each count, with the sentences running consecutively for a total of 24 and a half years. That means when his sentence was completed he would be about 86.
Before the plea deal, Iacobellis had been facing a May trial for 27 counts of sexual assault and rape stemming from allegations brought by four women. Three of the women were minors at the time.
Before that, Iacobellis faced 130 counts of sexual offenses, but prosecutors whittled them down to incidents the victims could specifically recall.
Police arrested Iacobellis in August 2019 as part of a child rape investigation. Bob’s Diner has since closed.
Iacobellis will appear in court at 2:30 p.m. Aug. 15 with Lewison.
