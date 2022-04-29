breaking Former Bob’s Diner owner pleads guilty to two counts of child rape Christian Bright cbright@themercury.com Christian Bright Author email Apr 29, 2022 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The former owner of Bob’s Diner pleaded guilty in Riley County District Court Friday morning to two counts of child rape.Robert Iacobellis, 62, pleaded guilty to two counts of rape involving a girl who was then 9 or 10 years old. The rapes occurred between Aug. 1, 2012 and July 31, 2013.He entered an Alford plea, which is when a defendant asserts innocence but admits that the evidence would likely result in being found guilty.In an email, Riley County Attorney Barry Wilkerson said an agreement was reached Thursday night.According to court documents, the typical penalty for those counts is life in prison with parole eligibility after he has served 25 full years in prison for each count.The documents say the state will recommend 147 months or more than 12 years for each count with the sentences running consecutively for a total of 24 and a half years.The state said the basis of the departure from the normal sentence standards would be “the current desires of the victims not to be put through a trial and be re-victimized.”Iacobellis had been facing a May trial for 27 counts of sexual assault and rape stemming from allegations brought by four women. Three of the women were minors at the time the alleged crimes occurred.Iacobellis previously faced 130 counts of sexual abuse offenses, but prosecutors whittled them down to incidents the victims could specifically recall.Police arrested Iacobellis in August 2019 as part of a child rape investigation. Bob’s Diner has since closed.Iacobellis will be sentenced on Aug. 5 in front of Judge Kendra Lewison. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Rape Robert Iacobellis Crime Criminal Law Law Count Owner Trial Victim Christian Bright Author email Follow Christian Bright Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More from this section Health Highlights: April 29, 2022 MN: REPORT: MPD ENGAGED IN RACIST TACTICS FAA CRACKS DOWN ON DARE DEVIL PILOTS Latest News Former Bob’s Diner owner pleads guilty to two counts of child rape Biden seeks $33B for Ukraine, signaling long-term commitment Officials announce details for Tuesday's Bridget Everett Day Relatives: Former US Marine killed while fighting in Ukraine Rodgers says he had expected Adams to stay with Packers Former Idaho lawmaker found guilty of raping intern Luka Doncic, Mavericks beat Jazz to advance to 2nd round Kansas lawmakers give final approval to sports betting plan Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCity approves development agreement for $40M Aggieville projectMike SimonsOUR NEIGHBORS | Pair of Manhattan WWII veterans, friends share birthdayStormont officials: 3-story medical building on schedule to open next summerWamego's high-powered offense racks up winsCity closes North Manhattan Avenue in Aggieville for road constructionTwo K-State linebackers enter the transfer portal'Oliver!' brings innocence to dark side of 1800s London at MACNBAF UPDATE | Made in ManhattanCity to celebrate Bridget Everett Day Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newspaper Ads Interviews Every Tuesday, Bulletin