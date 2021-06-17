The retired CEO of BNSF Railway leads the list of nominees to fill vacancies on the Kansas Board of Regents.
On Wednesday, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly nominated Carl Ice for consideration to the board, which oversees public universities, community colleges and technical colleges in the state.
Ice and his wife, Mary, are Kansas State University alums and longtime K-State supporters, having donated millions to the university over the years.
In 2018, K-State named the Carl R. Ice College of Engineering after Ice, the first time the university named a college after an individual.
Mary and Carl Ice Hall, a K-State College of Human Ecology building; Ice Family Basketball Center, a training facility for K-State men's and women's basketball; and Carl and Mary Ice Family video boards at Bill Snyder Family Stadium are also named after the Ice family.
Ice currently serves as chairman on the KSU Foundation Board of Directors.
Ice retired from BNSF at the end of last year after 42 years with the railroad company. He spent seven of those years at CEO and president of the company.
Ice is a K-State alum with a bachelor's degree in industrial engineering. He also served as the chair of the KSU College of Engineering advisory board.
The other two nominees are Wint Winter, a Lawrence attorney and former Republican state senator, and Cynthia Lane, the current CEO of Evolve Education Leadership and former superintendent of schools in Kansas City, Kan.
All three candidates are subject to confirmation by the state senate. If approved, they would replace three Board of Regents members selected by Gov. Sam Brownback whose time on the board will run out at the end of June.