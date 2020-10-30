As an 18-year-old first stepping into Wildcat territory, Skylar Thompson had no idea that he would soon stumble upon an experience that would change his life.
No, not his time as K-State’s starting quarterback, though he has made a name for himself over the last few years, to say the least. Thompson suffered an upper body injury and had to undergo surgery in early October. Coach Chris Klieman announced days after that Thompson would sit out the rest of the season and recover.
It’s not the way one would like to close their career at K-State — Thompson said he could not yet reveal what his plans for next year are — but there are plenty of other things he said he is grateful for in his life. One of which is his bond with his Little, Makai. (Big Brothers Big Sisters did not give Makai’s last name because it’s against the organization’s policy.)
Thompson joined the Big Brothers Big Sisters program about four years ago after being inspired by his then-roommate, former K-State defensive back Denzel Goolsby. The program pairs youth, many of whom have experienced adversity or are from single-parent households, with an older mentor who can positively impact them.
Goolsby would often invite Thompson to tag along when he hung out with his own Little. All the while, Thompson said, his interest in becoming a “Big” himself grew.
“The reason why I wanted to get in this program is I wanted to make a difference in a kid’s life,” he said. “I wanted to be paired with a kid that I knew needed me.”
After Thompson made it through a thorough interview process, background checks and filling out questionnaires, he said Makai’s profile immediately jumped out to him when given the option to choose a Little he thought he’d get along with.
“Him and I have faced similar things in life, and I just wanted to be there for him and help him through and help him grow up,” Thompson said.
It was a challenge at first, striking a balance between their school and athletic lives — Makai, 13, also plays three sports — but Thompson said they’ve worked out a routine that works for them over the years.
The pair would usually go to the Recreation Center, fish, watch movies, play video games or cook together, but the coronavirus has made them switch up some of their usual activities. When K-State asked students to remain in their hometowns for the last half of the 2020 spring semester because of the pandemic, Thompson said he and Makai made sure to stay in touch during those months apart.
“It’s pretty amazing actually how we find time to make sure we hang out and do all that stuff, but the thing I love about (the program) is it’s a voluntary thing for me but it never feels like its something I have to do,” Thompson said. “Him and I have so much fun together and I would claim him as my little brother, like family.”
With mentorship being one aspect of the program, Thompson said he makes sure that he is someone Makai can rely on, whether that’s serving as a listening ear or encouraging him in school or with sports.
Seeing Makai grow up before his eyes, as well as Makai’s mother’s and grandparents’, over the last four years has been an “amazing” experience, Thompson said, and one that’s changed him for the better.
“Every time I drop him off, I’m always sitting there like, ‘Man, this kid is making me a better person,” Thompson said. “Seeing his progression and the way he’s grown up, he’s just opened my eyes to a lot of things and I’m just so thankful for that. ... Hanging around him just puts things in perspective and he makes me so grateful for him and everything in my life because I just have so much fun with him.
“It wasn’t like whenever I came to K-State, I was planning on doing this so it’s kind of been like a little surprise and something that’s a big part of me here. That kid will be at my wedding someday. We’ll be part of each other’s lives forever, and I think that is just so amazing and so cool.”
Thompson said several of his fellow K-State student-athletes also are Bigs and have said the same about their experience. He said anyone interested in the program should think about applying as there are many children looking for a big brother or sister.
Hannah Illies, match support specialist with the local Big Brother Big Sister organization, said there are currently about 80 children in their waiting pool. Normally the pool is about 100 to 150 children, but applications slowed for a few months because of the pandemic.
Illies said they are in need of more male Bigs as the waiting pool is about 85% boys, some of whom have been waiting for the right match for years.
Illies said staff members can’t pair a Big and Little randomly, however, because they want to make sure the two mesh well.
“We want to have the best match where it’s based on their interests and their goals and personalities,” Illies said. “We don’t want to just stick any kid with any adult. We really want it to be a fruitful relationship.”