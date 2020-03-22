As business after business shuts down, and following the closing of schools for in-person classes for the rest of the semester, daycares have started to pick up the slack, but for how long remains to be seen.
After confirming the first case of coronavirus in Riley County on Friday, health officials banned public gatherings of 10 or more people but said daycares were exempt.
Riley County Health Department director Julie Gibbs released new guidance mandating that children be screened for symptoms when they arrive at and leave daycares. Gibbs said Friday morning that several area daycares have opted to close of their own accord.
Those that have chosen to stay open are operating on the assumption that the potential for future outbreaks in the area could force their centers to close.
“We’re all kind of taking it day by day and hoping to provide services for as long as we can,” said Cassie Anderson, director of the Cradles to Crayons childcare center. “If all child care centers shut down, that shuts down a large portion of a lot of other things.”
In any case, state health officials have advised daycare facilities to take steps to identify and stop the potential spread of coronavirus. Staff members have started taking the temperature of every child in the morning and making both children and their parents wash their hands at arrival, and Anderson said she’s been talking to families to find out whether they’ve traveled to virus-affected areas.
Additionally, the staff is following more rigorous cleaning and sanitation procedures, and things that might have been washed once a week have been added to the daily cycle, Anderson said. Cribs, cots and mats are spaced further than the recommended 2-foot minimum as a form of toddler social distancing.
And staff members are sending children back to their parents for symptoms that normally wouldn’t require a parent pick-up, with a cautious eye for things like runny noses.
“It’s kind of impossible to social distance when you’re talking about infants and toddlers, but we’re trying,” Anderson said. “We’ve been spending as much time outdoors as possible, and we try to do things in smaller groups around the classroom.”
So far, the number of children at Anderson’s daycare has fluctuated, since it takes care primarily of infants, toddlers and preschool-aged children and wasn’t as affected by the local school closures. But in speaking with other daycare providers, Anderson said her sense of the situation is that parents without any alternatives have started looking for daycares for their school-aged children.
On the other hand, some parents who now must work from home opt to keep their children home and take care of them there. Others actually take their children to the daycare even when they’re working from home, Anderson said.
“It is not possible to have 100% of your attention on your work at home while also watching a child, whether they’re a toddler, preschooler, or school-ager, for that matter,” she said. “You can’t simultaneously do both at the level that is needed.”
Benjamin Hitzfeld, pastor at the church that houses the daycare, said the daycare workers are keeping the world running.
“They’re the last few people who are there and are expected to show up so the world can turn as normal,” he said.
And even if there’s an order down the line to close the centers, Anderson said that for now, there’s kids to care of.
“We’re planning on staying open as long as we can.”