This wasn’t the story they hoped to tell.
After spring break, the student staffers of The Blue M and The Mentor, Manhattan High’s yearbook and newspaper, had planned to cover spring sports. The spring play. Prom. All of the staples of the end of the school year.
Any other year, the students who write for both the yearbook and newspaper would be sitting around the oval desks in the publications classroom, using the white board to plot out their coverage of the school activities and happenings. All of that was cancelled, though, when Gov. Laura Kelly shut down Kansas school buildings for the rest of the school year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
This is the story they get, and it’s the story they have to tell.
“We’re working with what we got,” said Anika Nyp, the sophomore editor-in-chief of the yearbook. Anika is the daughter of publications adviser Kristy Nyp. “It’s hard because we’re not all there together, but we continue doing editorial discussions, trying to keep our online (presence) going as strong as possible, and trying to keep our usual things going, like the question of the week, to make things seem a little bit more normal for the students”
As the pandemic disrupts and suspends school operations across the country, student publications have grappled with finding ways to tell those stories, while living through them as well. In many cases, like at Manhattan High, the students must juggle the already heavy workload of busy spring coverage with other schoolwork and external job commitments.
In any case, student journalists are finding a sense of duty and drive as they find ways to tell their schools’ stories, said Kelly Crouch, vice president of yearbook at Herff Jones, which prints The Blue M.
“I think staffs are surprised to find that they are being inspired as they ‘make the best of the situation,’ and have a new appreciation and sense of responsibility to tell their stories,” Crouch said. “We’ve received an overwhelming amount of requests to extend yearbook deadlines. Staffs are still working hard and are spending a lot of time on Zoom meetings outside of class requirements. Additionally, we’ve seen advisers and staffs share content and ideas to help other schools finish their books.”
New challenges
Instead of working on their oval desks, the Manhattan High students now work on their computer desktops as they hold virtual staff meetings, interview sources and prepare stories remotely. That’s caused a bottleneck for the publications, as they typically use school computers running design and editing software to put together the print newspaper and yearbook pages. The school computers also have access to the publications’ photography server.
Although Kristy Nyp was able to take a couple of the desktop computers out of the school for editors to use, that has meant design and editing work tends to pile on the editors, while the other students switch gears to focus on content. Nyp said she was trying to get more computers out for other students to be able to work.
From a reporting standpoint, it can be more difficult to gather information. Kris Long, sophomore opinion editor and writer for the newspaper, said it’s a lot more difficult to get ahold of student sources now. Previously, he could track students down in their classrooms to ask them questions. Now, it’s a matter of tracking down their emails or phone numbers and hoping they’ll respond to interview requests.
Photos are also more difficult to get, although the student photographers have been creative to get visual elements to pair with stories. Junior photographer and assistant photo editor Jennifer Sadler said for a story about community members making masks, she had her mother take a photo of her sewing some masks she was making. In other cases, the photographers rely more on courtesy photos.
Julianna Poe, sophomore sports editor for both publications, would normally be covering seven spring sports.
“It’s turned into a lot more of social media,” she said. “I’ve done a lot of visual stuff with Canva, but without spring sports, there’s not a lot I can do except say that they’re not there.”
Kristy Nyp said that while the limitations of the pandemic posed challenges for the student journalists, the experience has likely made them better and tougher for handling the adversity.
“The thing about high school journalism is that these students aren’t all in this because they’re all going to become professional journalists,” she said. “Most of them are going to go do some other job. But the ability to handle communication in complex situations and to keep pursuing whatever it is they need, thinking outside of the box — those are the lessons I want them to come away with.”
For the seniors on the staff, there’s a feeling of loss and hurt in losing out on a portion of their last semesters. Meredith and Sophia Comas, the senior twins who head The Mentor’s print and online operations respectively, said they had worked their entire high school careers to reach those positions.
“It’s doing what we can do, and telling the stories that we do have to tell, because at the end of the day, we’re still journalists and sharing our peers’ stories,” Meredith said. “That’s kind of the mindset that I’ve had to take in order to cope with it.”
And for students involved in heavy workloads outside of the yearbook, it can be stressful finding time to work with the rest of the staff, which even in regular times, requires a lot of work and coordination outside of the school day. Sophia said she’s had to pick up shifts at her job at Target, and she said she’s struggled to balance her responsibilities at that job with those for the publications, on top of a heavy class load in Advanced Placement classes.
Different timeline
Since Manhattan High typically distributes its yearbook at the May graduation, The Blue M staff usually works several weeks, or even months, ahead to allow Herff Jones enough time to print and distribute the book. The bulk of the book is usually due to the company in March, while the staff puts together a special section called a supplemental that is added onto the back of the yearbooks after distribution.
But the pandemic forced Herff Jones — which publishes its books in Edwardsville, Kansas, and is subject to Gov. Laura Kelly’s stay-at-homer order — to suspend its printing operations as a nonessential service, delaying publication and distribution for hundreds of yearbooks.
That means that The Blue M won’t have a supplemental this year, but that’s also given the staff time to work on coronavirus content and add pages to the main part of the book. With the Herff Jones plant likely swamped with backorders of yearbooks around the country, The Blue M staff is working only working on a deadline of “as soon as possible,” for those last pages, especially with only two weeks left with the seniors.
Additionally, staff members doesn’t know when they might receive the books, but it certainly won’t be in time for the traditional distribution at graduation. Instead, they have explored ways to distribute the books when the school receives them, like hosting drive-through book pickups similar to the way lunches are distributed. Another option would be to mail them.
The publications typically hold their interview and selection process for the next year’s editors in the spring, and a panel of judges, which includes Kristy Nyp, reviews the applicants and assign positions on the staffs. That process will likely move to an online platform, Nyp said.
A special yearbook
Before the pandemic, The Blue M staff had already planned on a special edition of the yearbook, as this year’s edition marks 100 years since it was first published. That’s why the staff picked the theme “Looking Back,” and the yearbook incorporates pictures and other content from previous books.
Typically, the yearbook cover cycles between the schools’ colors. This year, the standard cover is white, but in recognition of 100 years and in wanting to do something special, seniors had the chance to order a special blue-covered edition of the book.
However, the students found that in some cases for previous books, some coverage of historical events was hard to find, like the 1918 flu pandemic, and they wanted to make sure they included the COVID-19 pandemic in their record. They consulted other longstanding yearbooks, like The Royal Purple at K-State, to see how they’re handling the historical aspect of today’s pandemic.
“Essentially this is a history book of our own school, and including the COVID-19 content has been really important for us,” Anika said.
Kristy Nyp said the school typically orders between 700 and 800 yearbooks, but after a few years of declining orders, she had discussed cutting back with school administrators. But there’s been a surge in interest in the yearbook lately.
Hannah Heger, features editor for The Mentor, said a friend of hers had told her she was sad because as seniors, they wouldn’t get a prom, graduation or yearbook.
“My response to her was, ‘You’re getting a yearbook,’” Heger said. “She’s like, ‘How do you know?’ I told her, 1. I’m on the staff and 2. We will not let this stop us from printing a yearbook. We’re going to continue and get as much done as we can. It won’t be as big as the other years, but I can assure you, it’s coming.”
“If there’s anything I can tell the community, it’s that school may have shut down and stopped, but our team did not,” Meredith Comas said. “We are still going to keep telling stories.”