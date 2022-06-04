If you drive or walk around Manhattan, you may have noticed a lot of businesses saying in their windows and on signs that they’re looking for help.
Gina Snyder, executive director of Downtown Manhattan, said in a recent first-quarter survey, 30% of respondents reported they are experiencing a labor shortage.
She said she is anxiously waiting for the labor market to correct itself and various things need to happen for things to turn around.
“We need to have a serious correction in the inflation. We need to solve supply chain issues globally. I think that we need to look at how and where people are working,” Snyder said. “Did they leave the physical workforce and go to remote? Did they decide to go back to school? Did they retire early? I think we need to figure out exactly where some of our workforce went and reevaluate and figure out how we can find or source out other ways of doing the same job.”
Snyder said downtown business owners think the market will correct itself by 2023.
“These corrections need to happen nationally in the state and trickle down to local economies,” Snyder said. She also said about 90% of Downtown Manhattan’s businesses have raised wages to get new employees and retain their current staff.
The Manhattan and Riley County governments, and Riley County police also have recently implemented some form of pay increase for their employees to attract new people and retain current staff.
To deal with lower staffing levels, businesses have had to adapt. Some have kept shorter hours or closed certain days of the week. Fast food restaurants have in some cases temporarily closed their dining rooms. JP’s Union Station, the restaurant at K-State’s student union, this spring swapped table service for a counter-ordering model, which requires fewer servers.
Scott Sieben, who owns the MHK Trolley, Kite’s, Kite’s Drafthouse, Rockin K’s and Mr. K’s, said he needs help, especially when the other side of Kite’s opens up after renovations.
Sieben said he’s hiring for every position right now, including kitchen staff, bartenders, serves and security at night. He would need to double the size of his staff in Aggieville when the other side of Kite’s opens up.
Sieben said he lost employees when college classes ended with some employees graduating and younger servers moving out of their housing for the summer.
“We’ve been short-staffed since COVID,” Sieben said. “Ever since we got re-opened, we’ve been a little understaffed, and, you know, we’ve done something to help speed up the process and still be able to serve out customers as efficiently as possible.”
Sieben said he has a smaller kitchen right now, and servers are picking up a couple more tables. “We kind of do as much as we can with what we’ve got,” Sieben said.
When he is hiring, some applicants tell him they can go other places, like McDonald’s, and get higher pay.
As Kite’s gets ready to open the second side, he is still looking for about 10-15 employees. He said it’s also hard to hire when the expected opening date of the restaurant fluctuates.
“Our culture is what we’re really trying to push for people, and we always try to find people our staff knows, that’s looking for a job that kind of understands our culture and obviously we want it to be a fun environment for them to work at,” Sieben said.
He also tries to help staff for the future. He hires a lot of college kids. “You can learn a lot from working in a restaurant,” Sieben said. “You know, being able to talk to people being able to recognize people’s needs and take care of those things.”
Sieben uses word of mouth to get employees through the doors for hiring at his restaurants. He said employees are also asking their friends because they don’t want to work double or triple shifts. He also uses Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Indeed to advertise for positions.
Bobbi French, owner of G. Thomas Jewelers with locations in Manhattan and Junction City, said she has been trying to fill one full-time and two part-time positions for seven months. French said she hired a business coach to re-write the job description to attract better-suited applicants. With the new job description in place, French hopes to gain more traction and get more applicants to fill those roles.
“We did take some time and actually hired a local business coach to come in and coach all of us, so that we could define roles and responsibilities,” French said. “We did a lot of personality testing and lots of traits studying to see what type of candidate would do well in this environment.”
French said she has had very few candidates schedule an interview. “I think we’ve had three or four, and of those, we’ve yet to have anyone to actually show up for the interview,” she said.
They have done communication classes because of the small number of full-time employees, wanting to keep a cohesiveness when they bring someone in, and wanting to make sure they are successful.
French said she had never had an experience where somebody had a job interview and didn’t show up, and that’s happened three or four times in the last seven months.
The Junction City location opened in November. She said there is a Junction City manager and a Manhattan manager, and then they rotate three employees between the two locations depending on what needs to get done that day.
“We are so short-staffed that everyone here has to work Tuesday through Saturday,” French said. “We used to work every other weekend. Now we work every weekend.”
Organizing the chaos has been a challenge for French. Since the pandemic, she has had an influx of repair work for jewelry. Right now, they have one full-time jeweler and a part-time jeweler, and French says they need two full-time jewelers.
The turnaround time for repair and jeweler has backed up considerably with being short-staffed.
“We have to create a very strict policy now of chronological order,” French said. “There are jobs in front of you walking in. With your watch battery, we used to be kind of slow enough that we could drop what we were doing and change your watch battery while you waited.” Now there is no way they can because of the workload.
In 2019 before the pandemic, G. Thomas Jewelry had one brick-and-mortar shop with seven employees. They now have two brick-and-mortar shops and an online business with five employees with double the amount of business.
French said she can see her employees starting to burn out.
“They’ve been working quite a bit for the last seven months straight, and they kind of feel a little bit like they can’t call in sick or take time off because it’s impacting the rest of the team,” French said.