Kansas State University students wait to enter “Bella,” a 1954 Bellwood camper (now mobile photo booth) owned by MHK Caravan Company, during Lunch with the Lintons on Friday afternoon outside of the President’s Residence.
Kansas State University students wait to enter “Bella,” a 1954 Bellwood camper (now mobile photo booth) owned by MHK Caravan Company, during Lunch with the Lintons on Friday afternoon outside of the President’s Residence.
The Kansas State University president’s front lawn was filled with music, people taking pictures in a photo booth and food trucks on Friday.
President Richard Linton and his wife, Sally Linton, invited more than 1,000 students to have lunch on their front lawn. The goal was to have 500 students, but the turnout surpassed his expectations.
“When there are 1,000 students on your front lawn, it’s a great day,” Richard Linton said.
The event’s intention was to boost student engagement and thank students for making KSU what it is, Linton said.
“Feels great that students are coming here to connect with each other, but we really want to be a president and first lady that students understand. We’re approachable and a big part of that is inviting them to our home.”
There were five food trucks and tents: Vista, Mr. K’s, Smokin H’s Meats, Tasty Traveler and DoughBro. Students received a free meal when showing their ID and were given a food ticket.
“It’s just so fun seeing all the students out here,” said KSU student Leah Renyer. “I am really thankful for President Linton and his family for sharing his space and offering us this free meal. It kind of lightened my week and brightened my day honestly.”
The Lintons walked around and chatted as students ate. They spoke to students, including those sitting at KSU student Alexis White’s table, where they discussed what they are studying and how they feel about the university.
“It really makes me feel appreciated,” White said. “Like I am a part of this campus and people want me here.”
Linton said the Baylor University president, Linda Livingstone, suggested Lunch with the Lintons to him as a way to boost engagement. Linton said he would like to host this event again next year.
“How could you not do it next year? Except next year maybe we need to think bigger and better,” he said.
Linton said he hopes to build relationships with KSU students.
“I want them to see me as a friend on campus instead of a president they don’t know,” Linton said.