Editor’s note: This is part of a series of stories this week examining how the pandemic has affected the community.
While all industries have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in some form, the food and beverage industry has seen some of the most major upheavals as large, indoor gatherings are still restricted.
In the beginning of the pandemic, state and Riley County health orders temporarily barred dine-in seating, only allowing service of food or beverages via drive-thru, carry-out, curbside or delivery services. After a statewide stay-at-home order that lasted from March 30 to May 3, businesses began reopening, though with more precautions in place like hand sanitizer stations, physically-distanced seating and employees wearing face masks.
Many restaurants who hadn’t previously offered to-go or delivery were forced to shift their business models, and delivery services saw an uptick in business.
EatStreet, a food delivery service that operates in Manhattan and other locations across the country, saw about a 30% to 50% increase in order volume compared to last year in its cities of operation, Jake Miller, an EatStreet spokesman said. The top Manhattan restaurants it delivered from since the pandemic started were Baan Thai, Pizza Shuttle and Chen’s Chinese Restaurant.
Some restaurants leaned on outdoor dining to help maintain physical distancing while the weather allowed, and Manhattan city commissioners in October approved installing makeshift outdoor dining platforms in the downtown area.
However, even while implementing these changes, they weren’t enough for some to keep the lights on as overall business traffic reduced.
Several local eateries have closed this year including Blue Moose Bar and Grill, Bluestem Grill, Daylight Donuts, Denny’s, Harry’s, Goodcents’ Hayes Drive location, Jeff’s Pizza Shop, Nelson’s Landing, Vikings Grille and the Westloop Pizza Hut. Imperial Garden announced its closure in early May but reopened in July.
Little Apple Brewing Company said in late March it would be closing indefinitely amid struggles to keep up with coronavirus-related restrictions.
Co-owner Russ Loub said the restaurant had relied heavily on in-person dining, and its sales volume reduced by almost 75% in the couple weeks that initial physical distancing measures were put in place and it switched to carry-out and curbside pickup. When it closed its doors, the restaurant had laid off a majority of its staff, but Russ and his wife, Kell,y were able to garner more than $11,000 in a GoFundMe fundraiser to initially support its displaced employees.
Loub said the closure forced the couple and staff to rethink their business model. While the restaurant itself was closed, it launched an online meat market in May, which has now become a substantial part of the the business, Loub said. It also revamped its social media presence and website to include online ordering, reservations, delivery and more. Soon after, it began offering ready-to-go meals with dishes the restaurant had not previously offered.
While it still offers takeout and market services, the restaurant has recently reopened on a smaller capacity with dinner-service only and reservations encouraged. Even so, Loub said the restaurant is running more efficiently than it ever has, so even though revenue is not as high — Loub said they are making about 35-40% of the business they used to — all of its expenses also are lower.
“As bad as it all has been, it really made us re-examine what we were doing at the business,” Loub said. “I mean we’ve been here for 25 years basically doing the same thing. It really opened our eyes to all the possibilities that are out there. We’ve got some other plans here that we’re going to branch out and do. I have to say in spite of all the negative … it’s given us pause to kind of reconsider and reimagine what our business is and how we can be successful in the future.”
Loub said it would’ve been easy to “throw in the towel” when they first closed, but his staff and management team were fighters, and the support of their customers throughout the pandemic has been “overwhelming.”
“We just feel incredibly blessed that great people in this community who have continued to support us and are concerned about us are constantly asking. ‘How’s it going?’ and all this,” he said. “If we didn’t have that going for us, we would’ve thrown in the towel a long time ago, but Manhattan’s a great community and there’s some great people who really care and are not giving you lip service. … Without that kind of attitude out there, we just wouldn’t have been able to get where we are right now.”
State and federal loan programs also have helped keep businesses afloat.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor was able to secure some of those Economic Injury Disaster Loans and Small Business Association loans to support it temporarily, but owner Jeff Denney said those repayment dates will come up sooner rather than later. Though he’d rather he didn’t have to, Denney said he reopened the bar’s doors to the general public in mid-December.
Previously, the bar created a monthly membership to better keep track of those coming in and out, and before that, it sold drinks to-go. With the public being allowed in, the bar implemented a $5 cover charge on weekends for non-members to help keep its occupancy rate under control, Denney said.
“We did (the memberships and to-go drinks) for a while and then we decided we kind of have to forgo some safety and let some other people from the public come in simply because our sales are just so low that we can’t support our staff,” Denney said.
Live events like trivia and musical performances were a staple at Auntie Mae’s, but those, too, have been put on hold indefinitely. Denney said they have had to nix renewing their live music licensing fees to cut costs since staff didn’t know when people would be able to gather in groups again.
Denney said he has worried about the future of the bar, which has operated in Aggieville for about 46 years, every day since early March.
“I wake up every day and wonder what we could be doing differently, what we should be doing,” Denney said. “It’s terrible.”
In the meantime, both Loub and Denney said they hope with the ushering in of COVID vaccines, which health authorities say could potentially become available to the public in the spring, will help instill confidence in people to venture out and visit restaurants and hospitality business.
“We want this thing to run its course and get back to some sense of normalcy,” Denney said. “I don’t know if that will ever really happen, but if we could just get to a point where there were enough people to get the vaccine and felt safe enough they could go out in public and sit at a bar stool next to somebody, even if it is five, six feet away. I think a lot of people are being safe right now and not even chancing that, and I applaud that decision. But yeah, just the public having the confidence to go out and be around people would really help a lot.”