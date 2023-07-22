Food and Farm Council looks to expand Stacey Olson solson@themercury.com stacey Author email Jul 22, 2023 Jul 22, 2023 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Food and Farm Council official requests $100,000-$150,000 from both Manhattan and Riley County.During Thursday’s joint Manhattan City Commission and Riley County Commission meeting, Vickie James, Food and Farm Council coordinator, gave an annual report of all the organization’s programs.Near the end of the presentation, James said the organization is in need of expansion and in need of money to pay employees.Up until now, the Food and Farm Council has not requested funding from either the city or the county and has worked on a volunteer basis.Food and Farm Council provides a forum for local food issues and a platform for coordinated actions to create a more healthful food system.Through those efforts, the organization has done SNAP application assistance, Kansas Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program and improvements to local food pantry, Flint Hills Breadbasket.“They have been accomplishing a lit in the community,” city manager Ron Fehr said.Commissioners gave no indication of their views on the request.James said that she will be presenting an official request to the Community Support Funds Advisory Board in the near future. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save stacey Author email Follow stacey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More from this section Canada: Record-Breaking Rainfall Brings Deluge Of Widespread Flooding In Nova Scotia 2 Gov. Roy Cooper tours tornado damage in Nash, Edgecombe counties Breast Cancer Survivors Age Faster Biologically Than Cancer-Free Women: Study Latest News Furniture Amnesty Day fast approaching City commission to consider $1.93M to Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce Food and Farm Council looks to expand DRINK UP | Sipping my way through the 12 Drinks of Summer Purple & Black falls to Team Arkansas in 2nd TBT round Junction City woman arrested for distribution in the wake of many incidents this past month A UPS strike could be just around the corner. Here's what you need to know Task force seeks fairgrounds expansion Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesOpen house at Tracz Family Band Hall postponed for later dateTwo teens arrested for attempted 1st-degree murderOUR NEIGHBORS | Former Marine finds balance in life with D&D, animalsWichita man found with minor at City Park, charged with child sex crimesJunction City woman arrested for distribution in the wake of many incidents this past monthFormer K-State players wrap-up NBA Summer League playMAC hires Kuhlman as new directorUSD 383 OKs mill rate with 15% property tax increase for average homeownerFort Riley unveils new homesA confident and under-the-radar Will Howard is ready to defend K-State's Big 12 title Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest Special Section Special Sections Reader's Choice Jun 30, 2023 Comments Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.