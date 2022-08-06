The Food and Farm Council is launching Flint Hills Food Recovery, an initiative to secure food that would otherwise go to waste.
The council, which is a board appointed by Riley County and Manhattan, said the initiative intends to bridge the gap between abundance and need.
Instead of throwing food away, “food recovery” redistributes it to local community organizations and programs like food pantries, crisis centers, community meal programs and other emergency food programs.
“This is the first step in taking sustainable actions to improve our local food systems through the recently adopted City/County Master Food Plan,” Vickie James, council coordinator, said in a written statement.
James said the launch of food recovery is possible because of participation by the Flint Hills Wellness Coalition, a group of Manhattan and Riley County organizations advocating for healthy living. The wellness coalition bought an outdoor walk-in refrigerator/freezer unit with grant funds provided by the Kansas Health Foundation, Greater Manhattan Community Foundation, Konza United Way, and donations from local businesses.
The Riley County Commission has approved a no-cost lease agreement with the coalition for the unit to be installed near the county health department’s family and child resource center at 2101 Claflin Road. The fridge would hold food until the receiving group could get it.
“More than 13% of Riley County residents are considered food insecure, meaning they do not have reliable access to food,” James said. “The problem is not always a lack of food but lack of a system to get excess food, still safe and nutritious, from businesses to places that provide food to those in need. Flint Hills Food Recovery will help bridge this gap and meet this need.”
Shelly and Sande Williams, co-founders of the former Manhattan Soup Kitchen, donated money to pay for the two years of access to an app called ChowMatch. Using the app, food business donors are matched with food assistance organizations.
Donors schedule surplus food pick-ups into the ChowMatch system, so volunteers can deliver it to receiving organizations.