Bonnie Parker, played by Masie Dulitz, and Clyde Barrow, played by Matthew Robison, perform “How ‘Bout a Dance” during dress rehearsal of “Bonnie and Clyde” at the Manhattan Arts Center. Performances are Saturday and Sunday, and Aug. 12-14.
Bonnie Parker, played by Masie Dulitz, and Clyde Barrow, played by Matthew Robison, perform “How ‘Bout a Dance” during dress rehearsal of “Bonnie and Clyde” at the Manhattan Arts Center. Performances are Saturday and Sunday, and Aug. 12-14.
Staff photo by Lewis Marien
Emma Lansdowne as Blanche Barrow, second from left, tries to reason with her husband, Marvin “Buck” Barrow, played by Matthew Rosebrook.
Staff photo by Lewis Marien
The ensemble performs “God’s Arms Are Always Open.”
Staff photo by Lewis Marien
Penny Cullers is the artistic director for the Manhattan Arts Center’s production of “Bonnie and Clyde.”
Staff photo by Lewis Marien
Ted Hinton, played by Ethan Irons, admits his feelings for Bonnie Parker, played by Masie Dulitz.
Staff photo by Lewis Marien
Matthew Rosebrook as Marvin “Buck” Barrow, bottom, and Matthew Robison as Clyde Barrow show their enthusiasm in “When I Drive.”
Staff photo by Lewis Marien
Matthew Robison, playing Clyde Barrow, makes a plan in “Raise a Little Hell.”
The 2022-23 theater season at the Manhattan Art Center is opening with a love story — with crime as the backdrop.
The MAC’s production of “Bonnie and Clyde” opened Friday night. The musical follows the life, love, and misdeeds of Bonnie and Clyde, who were wanted fugitives throughout Texas, Kansas, Oklahoma, Missouri and New Mexico.
The show is a stage adaptation of the infamous outlaws, known for their murders, robberies, and of course, their ability to elude the law.
The two met in the middle of the Great Depression in Dallas, while Clyde was already a fugitive.
In the director’s notes of the program, Dwight Tolar said he believes the plot explores the lessons on human behavior and society in general. He thinks it shines a light on how blind and greedy people can be when swept away by delusions of grandeur, only to lash out when dreams fail.
Penny Cullers, the artistic director, producer, and lighting designer, said something captured America’s imagination about Bonnie and Clyde.
“They managed to do quite a bit of aggrandizement for themselves in terms of finding publicity in newspapers and radio and they were world famous and they still are,” Cullers said.
Cullers said no one really knows why they decided to start a life of crime.
Cullers said in the beginning of the show, there are a lot of characters coming on and off the stage until Bonnie and Clyde fall in love. Cellars said the set was designed based off the interior of a barn and muzzling sheet that is supposed to look like a tent because Clyde’s family lived in tents for a number of years.
She said the story is like a bad guy version of “Romeo and Juliet” and can be interpreted in different ways as in tragedy or justice.
“In my mind, when I think about it, this is their story about meeting, falling in love, robbing banks, and eventually, you know, the couple was gunned down,” Cullers said. “Just like Romeo and Juliet, they have a tragic ending.”