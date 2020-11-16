Kathryn Focke won the Riley County Commission District 3 race by 126 votes after county staff members counted provisional ballots Monday.
According to an official county report, Focke, a Democrat, received 4,982 total votes while her opponent John Matta, a Republican, received 4,856.
Focke will join Greg McKinley, who won the District 2 seat with 4,292 votes, and current county commissioner John Ford on the board in January.
Focke, a Kansas State University alumna, has worked in the design and construction fields for 34 years as a business owner and consultant. She also was the Riley County Democratic party chair for 13 years and helped with the campaigns of Gov. Laura Kelly and former Gov. Kathleen Sebelius.
In addition, she served as the Kansas Democratic Party’s vice chair and interim state chair from 2015 to 2017.
Senate District 22
Sen. Tom Hawk kept his Senate District 22 seat on Monday with 15,687 ballots cast in his favor in Riley, Geary and Clay counties after all counties had tallied the final results.
Craig Bowser, a Republican, received a total of 14,901 votes.