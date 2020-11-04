Kathryn Focke, county commission candidate for Riley County District 3 is ahead of opponent John Matta by a single vote, according to updated unofficial election results Wednesday.
The Riley County Clerk’s Office released an update Wednesday afternoon as provisional and mail-in ballots are processed. The office will continue releasing regular updates as staff members record ballots.
Focke, a Democrat, has received 4,664 votes, and Matta, a Republican, has received 4,663.
This race has been a close one since unofficial results began trickling in Tuesday evening.
All results will not be official until the canvass Nov. 16.
Kansas Senate District 22
Sen. Tom Hawk, D-Manhattan, is still ahead in the polls, with his lead increasing from 300 to 363 since early Wednesday morning. He has received 14,753 votes, and Craig Bowser, a Republican, has received 14,390 votes.
The district includes Riley and Clay counties and a portion of Geary County.
In Riley County, Hawk received 13,125 votes, and Bowser received 10,527 votes.
In Geary County, Bowser has 998 votes, and Hawk has 433 votes.
In Clay County, Bowser tallied 2,865 votes and Hawk received 1,195 votes.
Riley County Commission District 2
Greg McKinley, a Republican, received 4,149 votes, Fanny Fang, a Democrat, received 2,930 votes, and Ross Wahl, a Libertarian, received 465 votes.
Kansas House District 67
Republican Mike Dodson received 6,664 votes and Democrat Cheryl Arthur received 5,610 votes.
Sales tax measure
A proposed 0.5% citywide sales tax measure received 11,288 yes votes and 7,304 no votes.