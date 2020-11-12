Kathryn Focke has overtaken John Matta by 47 votes in a race for a seat on the Riley County Commission after the inclusion of 352 “federal service” or damaged ballots, authorities said Thursday.
As of Wednesday, Focke, a Democrat, has received 4,764 votes and Matta, a Republican, has received 4,717 for the District 3 seat. The most recent previous vote total had shown Matta ahead by three. That means Focke captured 57% of the new votes counted.
Federal service ballots are absentee ballots from both military personnel and civilians working abroad. Riley County Clerk Rich Vargo said Riley County has one of the highest numbers of federal service ballots in the state because of Fort Riley. These ballots are board of volunteers composed of an equal number of Repulicans and Democrats. That group began counting on Monday.
The board also counts write-in ballots, which have not yet been tabulated and is a painstaking process.
“We’re not exactly a small county, and all those people that write in Donald Duck, Mickey Mouse or their name every contest, that has to be counted legally,” Vargo said. “We have 4,841 write-in votes you have to go through, each one individually. That’s additional tax dollars at work when people do that.”
The federal service and damaged ballot totals also pushed Sen. Tom Hawk, running for re-election in Senate District 22, up by a net 139 votes over candidate Craig Bowser.
The most recent update from Friday had Hawk ahead by 3 percentage points.
Vote counts are not official until the canvass on Monday, when officials will present results to county commissioners for approval.
Officials still need to process about 1,400 provisional ballots, of which about 60-70% will likely be deemed valid, Vargo said.
Once all of these ballots are tabulated, staff members will release a final abstract Nov. 19.