The Kansas Air National Guard is planning a flyover Tuesday to honor frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic.
The guard’s 190th Air Refueling Wing plans to start the flyover at 1 p.m. Tuesday in Emporia, followed by Manhattan, Topeka and Lawrence.
According to the schedule, the flyover is scheduled to reach the Riley County Police Department at 1:13 p.m. with the route also including Manhattan Surgical Hospital, Manhattan Vet Center, Ascension Via Christi Hospital and downtown Manhattan.
As part of Operation America Strong to honor the healthcare workers, a KC-135 Stratotanker will fly over 17 key locations in those four cities, including hospitals and police departments.
Col. Lee Norman, secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, will be flying on the refueling tanker along with leaders from the Kansas National Guard. During the flyovers, Norman will be in contact with an individual from a hospital in each of the cities via radio.
Kansas National Guardsmen will be on-site at one location in each city to support medical personnel, first responders and emergency management personnel.
Officials said all arrival times are subject to change based on weather, air traffic and airspace requirements, so flyover times may shift slightly.