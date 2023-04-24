Eli Eickhoff, a junior, escorts Ava Reese, a senior, during the promenade before Manhattan High School’s prom Saturday night in Manhattan Town Center. Eickhoff said he attended the pride festival earlier in the day because despite being out as gay, he hadn’t been “too active in the community.”
Eli Eickhoff, a junior, escorts Ava Reese, a senior, during the promenade before Manhattan High School’s prom Saturday night in Manhattan Town Center. Eickhoff said he attended the pride festival earlier in the day because despite being out as gay, he hadn’t been “too active in the community.”
Rainbows and laughter emanated from Manhattan City Park Saturday as about 1,000 people came to the Little Apple Pride Festival to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.
Festivities began with a parade Saturday afternoon that started and finished at City Park. The parade concluded with food trucks, local vendors at Wefald Pavilion, and performers in the Larry Norvell Bandshell under sunny skies.
Manhattan High School junior Eli Eickhoff said this is his first year attending prom, and one of his first years coming to the Pride Festival after coming out as gay.
“I’ve been out for a while, I just really haven’t been too active in the community,” Eickhoff said, “so it’s nice to come out here and get to see all the people that are involved in it.”
Eickhoff, 17, said he worked Saturday until mid-afternoon before attending the Pride Festival. Following Pride, Eickhoff changed into a tuxedo for MHS Prom at Manhattan Town Center. He said he was excited to attend prom with a good friend, MHS senior Ava Reese, who identifies as queer.
“I already have the tux and everything,” Eickhoff said.
Eickhoff said in his experience, Manhattan is a mostly welcoming city regarding the LGBTQ+ community.
“I haven’t personally been firsthand to any direct discrimination per se, but I definitely have (in the high school) seen instances of homophobia,” Eickhoff said. “You’ll (occasionally) still see slurs drawn on the walls, in like the bathrooms and hallways, but it’s not as direct.”
Eickhoff said the population of MHS students who identify as LGBTQ+ and openly express it is “very large.” He said it was interesting to see people “discovering themselves” following the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I was in 8th grade when COVID started,” Eickhoff said, “so going back to high school, and getting to see all these people who came out, like discover themselves during that time of isolation, it was kind of a huge jump from like, being one of the first people ‘out’ to all these people who were like, out in the open, is kind of interesting.”
Ronnie Polk is a leasing consultant with The District at Manhattan and The Pointe on College apartments. He said it’s the second year that the apartment complexes and corresponding management company, Stone Creek Management, sponsored the Pride Festival.
“It’s been exciting, it’s been good,” Polk said. “We want our LGBT family here to know that they have a space to live when they get to college.”
Polk said it’s important for incoming K-State students to know they have a safe place to call home while they’re attending school “because you just never know” what a person’s life situation is like.
Sylvia Beeman was one of the many vendors at Pride Saturday. She told The Mercury that she has a 9-year-old granddaughter who began identifying as a girl at age 2.
“She lives in Montreal, Canada, which, I mean, it’s sort of a more liberal community than you’d think Kansas is,” Beeman said, “but I still worry about her. But when I see all these people turn out here, it really gives me hope that she’ll have a good life.”
Beeman said she met people from “all over Kansas” at the Little Apple Pride Festival.
“Maybe the world’s changing,” Beeman said. “I think it goes in phases, because there’ve been times in human history when people were allowed to have a more fluid expression of themselves.”
Little Apple Pride wrapped up Saturday evening with more performances, including one from former RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant Kameron Michaels. In a nod to Kansas and LGBTQ+ history, this year’s Pride Festival theme was “Friends of Dorothy.” According to event organizers, this was a secret term used by members of the community to identify themselves to each other in the mid-20th century.