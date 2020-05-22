The Flint Hills Regional Council (FHRC) has selected Christy Rodriguez as its next executive director.
Rodriguez, program director of Region Reimagined, a multi-county economic development effort, begins her new position June 17, according to a Thursday news release.
Janna Williams, interim director and regional planner, said she thought Rodriguez will do a good job leading FHRC in the next few months as the region grapples with the coronavirus outbreak.
“I couldn’t be more pleased and I think she will be a wonderful leader,” Williams said.
Williams became interim director after Gary Stith retired in November. He served as director for six years.
FHRC aims to boost local economies in several counties including Riley, Pottawatomie Geary, Chase, Clay, Dickinson, Lyon, Morris and Wabaunsee.