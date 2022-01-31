The Flint Hills Job Corps is resuming in-person enrollment and classes.
Aaron Hiebsch, workforce specialist with the Job Corps in Manhattan, said late last year the U.S. Department of Labor authorized a return to in-person enrollment and coursework. He said officials moved everything online when the pandemic began in March 2020.
“With the COVID outbreak here in the city we’re kind of in-between right now,” Hiebsch said. “Kids are in online learning, but I’m not expecting that to last a super long time.”
Job Corps offers people aged 16-24 opportunities to receive technical training and career preparation at low or no cost. The Flint Hills Jobs Corps Center is at 4620 Eureka Drive in Manhattan and features career training in the fields of construction and healthcare. Hiebsch said 70 students are currently enrolled locally, although there is capacity for 217 students, meaning there is room for another 140 students to attend. He said the facility has protocols in place for tracking and testing COVID-19 symptoms in order to prevent an outbreak.
Job Corps is tuition-free to those who qualify. Housing, meals and basic medical care are provided to students receiving hands-on training and career prep. The 22-acre campus in Manhattan features seven dormitories, a full-service cafeteria, child care center, student union and laundry facilities. Hiebsch said Job Corps graduates often go on to continue their education at a four-year university, enter the workforce or join the military.
Hiebsch said he’s noticed more pushback against “very high college costs and training costs.”
“Job Corps is a way, if you qualify, to get around some of that stuff,” Hiebsch said, adding that he hopes more students will consider Job Corps as the pandemic wanes. He said on-campus career transition staff will maintain a relationship with students up to 22 months after they graduate.
“I think part of our culture here in the U.S. became very university oriented,” Hiebsch said, “but you don’t necessarily need a college degree to be successful.”
Hiebsch said Job Corps’ training is enough to allow students from traditionally disadvantaged backgrounds to gain success in the workplace. Flint Hills Job Corps campus director Melissa Graf said in a statement that she’s “incredibly excited” about the campus reopening to students.
“With a long track record of successfully placing our graduates into meaningful careers in Kansas,” Graf said, “we want our community to know that Job Corps is a terrific first option for any interested young person.”
Job Corps was founded in 1964 and is the nation’s largest residential career-training program with 121 centers across all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.