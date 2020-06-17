The Flint Hills Discovery Center (FHDC) is reopening to the public June 23 at 50% capacity, the center announced Wednesday morning.
The center will implement limited hours for safety and cleaning measures. FHDC will be open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. The center will close Mondays for maintenance and extra cleaning.
“Our team is excited about welcoming guests in to the Discovery Center and have developed intense safety plans and are prepared for a safe return,” said director Susan Adams. “Our cleaning protocols have been heightened to keep all safe who visit. We have missed everyone and look forward to seeing guests very soon.”
The first floor of FHDC will feature the permanent Flint Hills culture and history displays. The second floor areas, including the children’s Prairie Playscape and the traveling American Adventure exhibit, are limited to an occupancy of 50 guests. The Horizon Ranch immersive theater is limited to 30 participants per show. However, the Underground Burrow and slide will stay closed.
FHDC members can attend member exclusive days Saturday and Sunday. The center also will allow people to sign-up to become members at the events.
The center is recommending mask-wearing practices for guests and staff. Staff is maintaining social distancing measures as well. There are hand sanitizing stations on each floor of the building. Used toys will be replaced with clean toys at the end of each day.
Members can extend their memberships for the closure time period.
FHDC is also offering in-person adventure camps for kids entering grades 1-6. Registration will open Thursday at 8 a.m.