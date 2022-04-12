A mix of clouds and sun with gusty winds. High near 90F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
The Flint Hills Discovery Center will celebrate its 10-year anniversary on Thursday.
The festivities start at 11 a.m. The event will feature live folk music from Derrick Doty and Melissa Atchison, birthday cake, light refreshments, giveaways and remarks from local officials on the anniversary. The event will end with a fun balloon drop to cap off the celebration.
The Discovery Center will have four days of discounts from Thursday through Sunday.
“It is amazing to think the Flint Hills Discovery Center is celebrating 10 years,” FHDC Director Susan Adams said in a statement. “Our team would like to thank the community and region for inspiring and supporting the mission of the FHDC. We are looking forward to the next 10.”
The Discovery Center opened April 14, 2012, as a $24.5 million project of the Manhattan city government.
The museum became a centerpiece of the downtown Manhattan redevelopment. The city’s plan for the center led to the state providing $50 million in Sales Tax Revenue (STAR) bonds to help fund the $200 million project.