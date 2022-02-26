This artist rendering from the Flint Hills Discovery Center shows one of the new interactive exhibits being installed as part of renovations to the second-floor children’s area in the museum. Construction on the project will begin Monday and last through May 26.
The Flint Hills Discovery Center’s children’s exhibit will be closed for renovations starting Monday.
The second-floor mezzanine children’s area in the museum will become a new permanent exhibit called Kidscape. Construction on the new exhibit begins Monday and will last through May 26. Some exhibits and activities will be moved to the third floor temporarily during renovations.
The current children’s area in the Discovery Center, called Prairie Playscape, has remained unchanged since the building opened in 2012. Discovery Center officials said many of the children’s exhibits are showing their age, and revamping some spaces is part of the museum’s 10-year anniversary updates.
The new Kidscape will feature three themed areas: “Exploring the Land,” where children can identify prairie flowers, see live animals, and learn about prairie wind; “Working the Land,” where kids can explore how people adapted their environment for agriculture; and “Sharing the Land,” which will detail how the food grown in Kansas makes its way around the world.
Private donors entirely funded the new children’s area as part of the Flint Hills Discovery Center Foundation’s Next Vistas capital campaign. Officials didn’t release a total dollar amount for the project.
Discovery Center officials said the goal of the new exhibit is to “immerse children in an exceptional, hands-on, educational experience all about the Flint Hills.”