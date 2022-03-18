From left, Robert Rosenberg, Derrick Doty, Bob and Melissa Atchison perform as Fiddler’s Dream at the Flint Hills Discovery Center on Thursday afternoon. The folk group played old and modern tunes and explained the genre’s history in the Flint Hills region as part of the Meet the Makers Series.
Sounds of folk music filled the Flint Hills Discovery Center on Thursday as the museum celebrated its seventh-annual Meet the Makers showcase.
The Discovery Center hosted local folk band Fiddler’s Dream, who, for the event, consisted of members Melissa Atchison, Bob Atchison, Derrick Doty, Carl Reed, and Robert Rosenberg.
“It’s nice because people are so accustomed to pressing a button to listen to music,” Melissa Atchison said. “This is real.”
Meet the Makers is a weeklong event that the Discovery Center held from Tuesday to Friday this year. Every day, the museum hosted a different artist who would be available to discuss and perform for spectators.
The other artists included Jill Nixon of ChickaBee Pottery on Tuesday, Flint Hills Woodturners on Wednesday and Gail Selfridge, a botanical artist, on Friday.
The event started as part of a temporary exhibit, “How People Make Things,” which explored how things were made and the people who make them. The exhibit proved so popular that the Discovery Center plans to bring it back in the fall from Sept. 24 to Jan. 8, 2023.
“It was because of that exhibit that we started wondering what we could do to highlight local artists,” said Stephen Bridenstine, assistant director at the Discovery Center.
In the event’s seven-year history, the Discovery Center has invited artists who perform a variety of tasks including painting, sculpting, sketching and singing. The artists can be found in the first floor atrium each day, which is the free space for visitors. Officials said this is meant to encourage interest in artists from the Manhattan community.
Band member Derrick Doty played the event before as a solo artist, but he said he was excited about the opportunity to play as a group.
Doty said playing solo allows him to "demonstrate what people heard 150 years ago — a single fiddler,” but he admitted that playing as a group is more fun.
Doty began his interest in music when finding out one of his grandfathers had been a fiddler who played for barn dances on the family farm. He has done research to continue to understand the music that was played throughout Kansas over the years.
Doty has compiled all of the documents he has been able to find about music history in Kansas and hopes to publish them into a comprehensive book for interested readers.