Administrators with the Flint Hills Christian School in Manhattan are celebrating the groundbreaking on a $5.7 million building expansion project.
School officials broke ground on the new project at a ceremony June 24. Director of Advancement Jordan Candido said they are in the process of expanding the elementary side of the school, with two new classrooms for each grade level pre-K through 6th grade, as well as a new safe room for severe weather that will also serve as the band and choir room. The second phase of construction will consist of two volleyball courts, a basketball court, and a new auditorium and stage. Further expansion of the secondary education side will allow for more elective courses and bigger classroom sizes as part of the third phase.
Candido said the expansion stems from more demand for a Christian education.
“We’ve experienced some pretty significant waiting lists, and previously we didn’t have the capacity to accommodate more students,” Candido said. “The new elementary wing will help us alleviate the wait list issue and provide us space to grow.”
Candido said the school owns more than 10 acres of land along Green Valley Road “which gives us plenty of room” to expand.
The new elementary wing will be connected to the existing building. Candido said the expansion is 100% donor driven. The original feasibility study conducted by school administrators indicated they would raise about $3.4 million. Candido said the school currently has $5.9 million raised.
“There’s clearly a demand for this, as many people are stepping forward to put their money where their mouth is,” Candido said. “It’s something that’s truly desired for the community.”
Candido said the only challenge school officials face so far is the increased cost of construction materials.
The prices for construction supplies, from lumber to labor, have jumped in recent months after several years of fairly stable prices. Candido said she is looking forward to the heavy machinery coming on-site to begin moving dirt, and school officials are hopeful to have the keys to the new expansion in hand for the 2022-23 school year.
“This has been years in the making,” Candido said. “So much prayer and planning, so much intentionality is behind this project.”
Candido said the wait list for students to enroll in Flint Hills Christian School is longer depending on the grade level. She said more interest is being shown in early learning programs, like pre-K and 1st grade.
She said the wait lists for 1st, 4th and 6th grades are full, and the school is currently “maxing out” its capacity at the elementary level.
Registration for the 2021-22 school year began in March and is remaining open through the start of the upcoming academic year to allow for late arrivals.
“We get military families especially, who place their kids with us throughout the school year,” Candido said.
Candido said there are 205 children enrolled in the Christian school for the upcoming year. Last year, only 170 kids were enrolled.
She said there is “significant interest that is growing” for the Christian school in the Manhattan area.
“We like to think of ourselves as an alternative choice for education,” Candido said. “We love to provide different options for parents in Manhattan, and part of what makes our community so strong is different education opportunities for everybody.”