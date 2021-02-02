Several area organizations and churches are gearing up for the Flint Hills Breadbasket’s annual “Souper Bowl” canned goods collection drive on Saturday.
Typically, the event involves collection sites across town, but because of the pandemic, organizers are having a contactless food drive.
The St. Thomas More Knights of Columbus, a fraternal organization of the church, will be helping with the drive from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday at the Breadbasket, the local food pantry at 905 Yuma St.
The Riley County Police Department also will be collecting cans on the day of the event. Food items can be dropped off in the department’s lobby at 1001 Seth Child Road from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday.
Last year, the event collected nearly 15,300 pounds of food and more than $2,000 in monetary donations for the food network.
According to the Breadbasket, some other food items it is in need of include bottled juice, crackers, baked beans, Hamburger Helper meals, macaroni and cheese, cold cereal, pancake syrup, tomato soup and gelatin and pudding mixes.
The Manhattan Souper Bowl event began in 1995, encouraging local residents to give canned goods on and around Super Bowl Sunday to help stock its shelves with soups for the winter.