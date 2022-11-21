The Flint Hills Breadbasket has completed its first week of holiday food distribution, rolling out a new method that executive director Karla Hagemeister said she hopes will better reflect the community’s diverse holiday traditions.
“You’re not getting the yams that nobody in your family would come within a mile of, or whatever that might be,” Hagemeister said. “We’re also trying to be mindful of the fact that we’re serving a more diverse population in Manhattan than many people really think about. …The holiday foods we think of maybe are not representative of the foods many other families eat during their celebrations.”
Hagemeister said the Breadbasket served 323 households during six distribution periods last week. In contrast, the organization served 252 households the prior week, 237 the third week in October and 233 the third week in September.
Hagemeister said the holiday season also brings in more donations. Schools are in session and clubs are meeting, and in general it is a time of year when people are more interested in doing food drives or making donations.
“It’s really present in people’s minds that there’s a need for food,” she said.
The Breadbasket partners with Harvesters and local church food pantries. Cats’ Cupboard serves as the K-State community’s food pantry.
With inflation raising the prices of almost every expense, Hagemeister said, the grocery bill often becomes the easiest bill to shrink. People can’t control their rent or gas bills, she said, but parents may skip meals or otherwise try to stretch food supply to lower costs.
“For many families, food is the quickest or most flexible place for them to cut,” Hagemeister said. “And eventually you just can’t do that anymore.”
In the past, the Breadbasket packed boxes of holiday items and distributed them in drive-thru events. This year, people can walk through the regular pantry and select the items they want.
Hagemeister said this was to make the experience feel more like typical holiday meal shopping at a grocery store, but also to reflect people’s different food needs.
Thanksgiving is an American holiday, and Christmas is a Christian holiday, for example. Some families who recently came to the area from Afghanistan might keep halal and therefore have restrictions on what meats they need for a Thanksgiving meal.
Hagemeister said she spoke to someone of Hispanic heritage who said her favorite Christmas meal was tamales, so a turkey wouldn’t feel traditional.
“We don’t want to assume everybody wants two cans of green beans and some corn and some stuffing,” Hagemeister said. “We want to offer those things but we also want to recognize that Manhattan is a diverse community. There’s lots of people and lots of cultures represented here. If all we’re doing is offering these boxes, we’re leaving them out.”
The Breadbasket also has changed some guidelines about who qualifies for support from the organization, specifically when it comes to household income. The organization is no longer requiring proof of income; people only need to show proof of residency in Riley County and complete a form answering questions about other household information and food needs.
Hagemeister said someone’s income doesn’t always tell the full story about what their need might be.
“It doesn’t tell us about a medical bill, it doesn’t tell us about the car accident that happened or whatever else might be going on that is impacting a family’s stability,” she said.
Hagemeister said because food is a basic need for survival, she would rather serve a family now than tell them they have to wait a month until the situation gets desperate. She recently met with someone whose spouse had received a medical diagnosis that meant they could no longer work and also that the person would have to stay home to be their caretaker.
“They hadn’t reached desperate, but they would have gotten there very quickly,” Hagemeister said. “If we can take food off the list of worries or at least move it down, then I think that’s what our community wants us to do. We see a lot of families who haven’t reached that point of desperation but aren’t far from it.”