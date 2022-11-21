The Flint Hills Breadbasket has completed its first week of holiday food distribution, rolling out a new method that executive director Karla Hagemeister said she hopes will better reflect the community’s diverse holiday traditions.

“You’re not getting the yams that nobody in your family would come within a mile of, or whatever that might be,” Hagemeister said. “We’re also trying to be mindful of the fact that we’re serving a more diverse population in Manhattan than many people really think about. …The holiday foods we think of maybe are not representative of the foods many other families eat during their celebrations.”