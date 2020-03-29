The Flint Hills Breadbasket is prepared for an increase in Riley County’s quarantine measures in the short term. It’s in the coming months where the food pantry’s ability to provide for Manhattan’s residents in need could be tested.
“Maybe in a month or two, I say ‘Help,’” executive director Maribeth Kieffer said. “But right now, we are strong in volunteers, we’re strong in food. But that can change very quickly.”
The Breadbasket was already employing strict measures before the Riley County Health Department implemented a 14-day stay-at-home order, which started at 12:01 a.m. Sunday.
Gov. Laura Kelly on Saturday issued a stay-at-home order for the whole state to combat the coronavirus pandemic. The state order, which supersedes the local order, will start Monday and continue at least until Sunday, April 19.
People coming for food have not been allowed inside the Breadbasket building and are instead asked to knock on the door before stepping back 10 feet. Staffers will then collect food and bring it outside.
The Breadbasket also has begun to increase the time period for which it is supplying food. After originally providing a week’s worth of food, the food pantry is now giving three weeks’ worth of food to the people that come to its doors. It plans on eventually increasing the food supply to span a month.
The extension of food supply is part of the Breadbasket’s attempt to limit potential exposure to COVID-19. There are three known cases of Manhattan residents with the virus, although one of those residents is in isolation in Topeka.
“We’re going to work it up to a month, because the less contact we have here, the better,” Kieffer said. “If (we) get sick, it would have to close.”
The Breadbasket is also limiting its hours, now opening from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday through Friday. The measures, while helping to keep the food pantry and those it serves safer, have caused problems of their own.
The Breadbasket is only bringing in between one-fourth and one-third of the food it is accustomed to, according to Kieffer. This is the result of the food pantry limiting its supply to grocery stores, whereas it used to incorporate restaurants and convenience stores.
Kieffer is also trying to be cautious with people volunteering at the pantry. While she has a group of regular volunteers, she and the food pantry are not accepting any volunteers who have traveled outside Riley County until they self-quarantine for 14 days.
Social distancing also will impact the Breadbasket’s fundraising abilities. The food pantry has three events — the Postal Carriers Collection, Project Manhattan and the Flint Hills Breadbasket Golf Tournament — scheduled for May. All three events are now in question.
“I haven’t talked to the golf committee yet, but in general, those like Project Manhattan will probably not be happening,” Kieffer said. “The golf tournament will probably not be happening. Those are two huge collections that we do.”
Meanwhile, the Breadbasket is already seeing an uptick in people coming to its door asking for food because of layoffs caused by the virus. Kieffer has seen people drive in from miles outside of Manhattan to obtain food, which is problematic for a food pantry trying to conserve its supplies.
“We’re still taking care of the parameters that we normally keep because we do see people driving 60 miles to here,” Kieffer said. “We give them a little food and then we tell them where their local church pantry is, because we don’t want to not give them anything, but I also need to make sure I’m a good steward of what we have here, so the people of Manhattan are still being taken care of.”
The challenges have not impacted the Breadbasket’s ability to provide as of now. The food pantry has a set of commercial freezers in which it can stockpile food, giving it a cushion to work from.
The Breadbasket also has been receiving numerous donations.
“It’s gone well but has been very stressful,” Kieffer said. “We’re still making sure everyone is getting food.”
However, there is a sense of urgency at the Breadbasket, with the future bringing more questions than answers.
“I’m worried the worst scenario could happen,” Kieffer said. “I want to be here for the people in need. We’re going to be here as long as we can be here.”