Ann Smith, executive director of Flint Hills Area Transportation Agency, requested a 105% increase in funding by the city for the agency’s 2024 budget.
During Tuesday’s Manhattan City Commission meeting, seven outside agencies gave their budget and funding requests to the commission, including the Flint Hills Area Transportation Agency.
Four of the seven outside agencies asked for the same amount given in the previous year.
Flint Hills Area Transportation Agency requested a $150,000 increase from the city. This was asked because of the continued impact on inflation and a lack of growth in local match funding.
If this funding was approved, it would go from last year’s $143,000 to the requested $293,000.
Commissioner John Matta asked why this increase was so high.
Smith restated the impact of inflation in the lack of local match funding had a large impact on their budgetary needs.
Matta also asked if the loss in revenue from Kansas State University had an impact on their budget.
Smith said that they would still be asking for the same amount with or without K-State’s funding.
Smith also said the ATA Bus has contributed a large amount of money, nearly a million dollars, towards city improvement on roads. She said by providing this funding to ATA Bus, the organization can spend nearly $1.27 million in federal funds.
City officials also said that the transportation organization could help the city leverage more funding for big projects.
Manhattan Area Technical College also made a request of $200,000. As previously reported, this is a request to fund a new building and no programs on campus. The college is requesting $200,000 each year for five years.
Commissioner Wynn Butler said that this is a solid investment that makes sense. He also said that it was important for the city to consider that none of the requests made that evening would come out of property tax.