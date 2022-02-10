St. Thomas More Catholic Church and the Flint Hills Breadbasket are holding a “Souper Bowl” food drive Saturday.
The organizations have a goal of 15,000 pounds in food donations, reflecting the amount they received last year.
Maribeth Kieffer, executive director of the Flint Hills Breadbasket, said volunteers at multiple grocery stores will take donations for the food drive on Saturday.
Dillons East, 130 Saber Lane, will take donations from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Dillons West, 1101 Westloop Place, will take donations from 9 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. People also can drop off donations at the Riley County Police Department, 1001 Seth Child Road, from 10 a.m. to noon.
“We hand out little slips of paper and tell people if they would like to donate, these are the things we are in a little bit more need of,” Kieffer said. “But if not, we accept anything. We’re so appreciative of any items we get.”
The Breadbasket, a community food network, is in need coffee grounds, pancake mix, syrup, peanut butter, ketchup, mayonnaise, pudding and gelatin mixes.
Former Riley County attorney Bill Kennedy founded and began organizing the event in 1995.
Kieffer went on to say the food drive would not be possible without the planning of St. Thomas More Knights of Columbus, which is a Catholic fraternal organization.
Several churches are also participating in the food drive: St. Thomas More Catholic Church, St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, First United Methodist and College Avenue United Methodist Church.
Nine local schools are participating in the drive: Anthony Middle School, Eisenhower Middle School, Amanda Arnold Elementary, Bergman Elementary, Oliver Brown Elementary, Lee Elementary, Theodore Roosevelt Elementary, Woodrow Wilson Elementary and Manhattan Catholic Schools.
Kieffer said they are still looking for volunteers for the Hy-Vee location. To volunteer, contact the Flint Hills Breadbasket at 785-537-0730.