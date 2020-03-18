Flights at the Manhattan Regional Airport are operating normally as of Wednesday, but airport officials are continuing to monitor flight schedules as situations change because of the coronavirus, or COVID-19.
“We’re taking it day by day,” said Jesse Romo, airport director.
Romo told The Mercury on Tuesday that American Airlines, which operates flights at the airport, has made reductions to flights in areas across the country, but the company has not done so at the Manhattan Regional Airport.
“This has been a very fluid situation,” Romo said. “We’re continuing to monitor that daily.”
The airport is also increasing cleaning operations, which is pivotal for the airport right now, Romo said.
“That’s our focus right now,” Romo said.
Airport employees clean terminal areas after every single flight, on top of the normal cleaning schedule, Romo said. There are also more hand sanitizer stations in the airport.
The airport’s administration building is closed to the public, but people can still reach administration at 785-587-4560.