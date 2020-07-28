American Airlines will suspend Manhattan Regional Airport’s Chicago flights starting Friday, airport director Jesse Romo announced Monday.
Airports around the country have experienced reduced passenger boardings since the coronavirus pandemic started. American Airlines briefly suspended Chicago flights this spring because of the pandemic.
Since April, boardings at MHK have been down between 66% and 95% from the previous year.
Officials expect service to resume Sept. 9. The airport has 11 Chicago flights per week. Dallas-Fort Worth flights will continue with 12 departures a week.
At the airport, staffers have focused cleaning at high-traffic areas after each flight.
People can purchase masks, gloves and hand sanitizer at vending machines inside the airport. Everyone, except children under 2 years old, must wear face coverings while flying and inside terminals.