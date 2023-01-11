Flights at Manhattan Regional Airport were back on track Wednesday afternoon after a glitch in the FAA’s computer system grounded planes across the nation.
The Federal Aviation Administration suspended all flights after its NOTAM (Notice to Air Missions) system, which sends hazard alerts to pilots, airports and airlines, broke down Tuesday evening, Manhattan Regional Airport director Brandon Keazer said. That touched off a cascade of delays and cancellations affecting thousands of flights across the country.
Keazer said the ground order didn’t affect Manhattan Regional Airport’s flights Tuesday evening, but it did affect the ones on Wednesday.
Manhattan has five daily flights — two to Chicago and three to Dallas. The ground order delayed the morning Dallas flight and ultimately canceled the Chicago flight.
“That sent a ripple in the schedule,” Keazer told The Mercury, causing a delay to the next flight, which came in at noon.
The FAA lifted the order at 8 a.m.
Keazer said the airline ended up putting passengers on the later flights, if possible.
“This was the first time the FAA has issued a ground stop in the 13 years I’ve been in this industry,” he said.
He said the ground order affects the biggest airports the most, but then it branches out to the regional airports. Delays might go into tomorrow for those airports, he said, so it’s important for passengers to check flight schedules.
Pilots can’t legally take off without reviewing NOTAM alerts. Keazer said officials told the airport that the glitch was most likely the result of some kind of system update.
The White House said there was no evidence that a cyberattack triggered the outage, which upended travel plans for millions of passengers. President Joe Biden said he directed the Department of Transportation to investigate.