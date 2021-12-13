Working on their degrees through the COVID-19 pandemic taught K-State’s newest College of Education graduates to persevere, which will serve them well in their future teaching careers, said Katie Buhler, the commencement speaker for the college’s ceremony Saturday.
Buhler graduated from the college in May 2020 and spent her first year teaching in the middle of the pandemic. She said the profession gives the opportunity to be a teacher but also many other things to young people.
“You are no longer just the name at the top of their class list,” Buhler said. “You are now their someone.”
Buhler is a 4th grade teacher at West Elementary in Wamego and this year received the College Football Playoff Foundation Extra Yard for Teachers Award.
She spoke to the new graduates about the importance of a positive attitude when interacting with students. She said she makes a point to greet every student by name each day with a smile. Buhler said it gives her a moment to connect with each one individually and see through their tone and body language if one might be struggling.
“While I cannot control and may not know all of the burdens my students carry with them to school, spending a single moment focused solely on them each morning helps me to set a positive tone and to show them they matter no matter what,” she said.
Buhler also said the pandemic and dealing with the ups and downs of being a first-year teacher helped her acknowledge mistakes, find ways to remedy them and let them go.
“Perseverance helped me conquer (the challenges) and emerge from my first year of teaching with an entirely new understanding of what it means to be flexible and to roll with the punches,” she said.
She said it is easy to get frustrated and everyone has bad days, but it helps her connect with her students. Buhler said she had mixed up two kinds of volcanoes and given the wrong answer to a math problem, but talking about those mistakes with her “built-in team of cross-checkers” teaches her students as well.
“By choosing to own your mistakes, laugh at yourself and treat those moments as opportunities to learn from your students, you are showing them you are just as human as they are,” she said. “You’re giving them an opportunity to become the teacher too.”
Cora May Astin, the student speaker at the ceremony, said many of the pandemic learning experiences had taught her and her classmates this kind of flexibility, from leaving academic buildings and not knowing when they would return to figuring out Zoom classes.
“We went from expecting to be in the classrooms of nearby schools or on campus for the last two years of college, to quickly learning how to navigate college through an online setting and teaching virtually,” she said
She said she was proud of the class for reaching the point when they could walk across the stage in of front of family, professors and others who had helped encourage them.
“We are those adults now,” Astin said.
Buhler said the new graduates have the opportunity to make students feel seen and help them succeed too.
“Be vulnerable, be silly, be patient, and most of all, be present, so you can be the someone your students need most each day,” Buhler said.
The College of Education was only one of several ceremonies conducted universitywide this weekend. Those were the first indoor graduations at K-State since the pandemic started.
K-State awarded 1,060 bachelor’s degrees, more than 270 master’s degrees and more than 60 doctorates. The ceremonies this weekend also honored summer 2021 graduates. K-State awarded more than 300 bachelor’s degree graduates, 225 master’s degree and more than 50 doctorates this summer.