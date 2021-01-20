Five more Riley County residents — four men and one woman — have died after testing positive for the coronavirus, officials said Wednesday.
This brings the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the area to 28; this is the largest increase in deaths in Riley County since the pandemic started in March.
An 83-year-old man who tested positive on Jan. 4 died Saturday at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan.
A 67-year-old woman who tested positive Jan. 7 died Saturday at Via Christi Village, an assisted living facility in Manhattan.
A 63-year-old man died Sunday at Ascension Via Christi hospital; officials did not release the date this person tested positive.
An 85-year-old man died Monday after testing positive for the virus; officials did not release the date this person tested positive either.
A 46-year-old man who tested positive Jan. 7 died Tuesday at the hospital in Manhattan.
This comes after a local spike in coronavirus-related hospitalizations.
Ascension Via Christi hit a hospitalization peak on Friday with 23 positive patients and one person under investigation for the virus. There were 12 positive patients at the hospital Wednesday, with one in the intensive care unit.
Riley County on Wednesday recorded 127 new cases of the coronavirus since Friday, officials said. The total since the pandemic began in March is 5,724. Of those, 361 were active and 5,335 were recovered as of Wednesday.
It is unknown how many coronavirus outbreaks are in Riley County. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) did not report any outbreaks Wednesday in Riley, Geary or Pottawatomie counties. The Riley County Health Department stopped reporting virus outbreaks to the public in December.
KDHE recorded 3,590 new cases, 123 hospitalizations and 50 deaths statewide since Monday. The state reported a total of 263,412 cases, 7,930 hospitalizations and 3,575 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
Pottawatomie County’s cases increased by 31 since Monday for a total of 1,391. KDHE said Geary County recorded 30 new cases since Monday for a total of 2,558.