For all the metaphors of sending medical soldiers to wage war against the invisible enemy, the five certified nurse assistants “deploying” from Manhattan’s Ascension Via Christi Hospital were, well, just a group of nurses doing their job.
If they were headed to the war’s frontlines — coronavirus hot spots in Chicago and Indianapolis, to be exact — the CNAs didn’t seem phased. They laughed and even sang as a small contingent of friends, family and coworkers waved them off at a Saturday evening ceremony at the hospital.
Sure, there was some anxiety, but there was also a sense of resolve among the CNAs: as nurses, this is what they do.
“I know that they’re going through a lot up there, getting hit a little bit harder than we are,” said Talor Vandeloo, one of the CNAs. She is headed to Indianapolis, alongside her coworkers Baylee Hogan and Courtney Kipp. “They need the backup, and I wanted nothing more than to go up there and help out.”
A separate duo, Alyssa Jones and Brooklin Stoddard, will head to Chicago to help out staff at another Ascension Via Christi site. All will fly out of Manhattan on Sunday for two-week shifts, after which they’ll be replaced other contingents of nurses. While the CNAs will receive some extra pay to cover travel expenses and incidentals, hospital president Bob Copple said the group was eager to volunteer for the higher risk task, and he said other staff members also are ready to volunteer to go to these hot zones.
“We ask, and they volunteer,” Copple said. “We’re very proud of them for doing this. This is what we’re supposed to do, help each other out. This, for us, is truly how we live our mission.”
Knowledge about the virus seems to change everyday, but by working directly with COVID-19 patients, the nurses said they hope to learn more about how to treat patients who might have it, so they could apply that knowledge and experience locally.
“I hope to learn a lot from the people we’re going to be working with and the people we’re going to help take care of, just how this virus works in the body,” Vandeloo said.
Just outside a hospital entrance, some of their coworkers handed them goodie bags and balloons, and the sun began to peek out while the CNAs joked around and enjoyed their last evening before two weeks of intense work.
And as the CNAs began to make their way to their cars in the hospital parking lot, Vandeloo and Hogan began to sing “Leaving on a Jet Plane” by Peter, Paul and Mary, while Kipp hugged her dad goodbye.
“So kiss me and smile for me,
Tell me that you’ll wait for me,
Hold me like you’ll never let me go.
I’m leavin’ on a jet plane.
I don’t know when I’ll be back again
Oh, babe, I hate to go.”