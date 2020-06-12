Five coronavirus cases in Riley County are associated with the Leonardville Nursing Home, including the three most recent cases announced, officials said Friday afternoon.
The three newest cases, which officials announced Friday, involve a 21-year-old man, 90-year-old woman and 95-year-old woman at the nursing home. The 21-year-old man is an employee at the nursing home, officials said.
All employees and residents at the nursing home have been tested for the coronavirus, officials said. The Riley County Health Department has received results for about two-thirds of the 150 tests.
The 88-year-old man who died earlier this week after testing positive for the coronavirus is also associated with the nursing home cases, officials said. The man was hospitalized in a “neighboring community,” according to the Riley County Health Department. He was being treated for “multiple, complicating conditions,” officials said.
Officials didn't provide the identity of the fifth case associated with the Leonardville Nursing Home.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has been working with the local health department on contact tracing for the Leonardville Nursing Home, officials said.
Riley County has a total of 74 cases. Of the 74, 12 are active, 59 are recovered and three have died.
Ascension Via Christi hospital in Manhattan has one positive patient on a ventilator, officials said Friday. There are two people under investigation for the virus at the hospital, officials said.
KDHE reported 11,047 cases, 973 hospitalizations and 243 deaths statewide Friday. That is up 235 cases, 19 hospitalizations and three deaths from Wednesday.
There have been 118,105 negative tests statewide Friday.
KDHE reported 35 cases in Pottawatomie County and 24 in Geary County on Friday.