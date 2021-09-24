The first family of refugees from Afghanistan will arrive in Manhattan within the next two weeks.
The Mercury learned Friday that a family of five Afghans is designated for relocation to Manhattan by the first week of October if not sooner. Manhattan Afghan Resettlement Team co-leader and city commissioner Aaron Estabrook said the family consists of a mother and father in their mid-20s, and three daughters ages 5, 4, and 3 months.
The family is waiting at Fort Bliss Army Base in El Paso, Texas. Estabrook said the incoming family is connected to another Afghan family already living in Manhattan. The Northeast Kansas Catholic Charities of Kansas City, Kan., will lead the resettlement efforts, while Estabrook said the local Afghan Resettlement Team is mobilizing to “evaluate housing, clothing, and other immediate needs.”
Estabrook said he “is aware” of at least 55 Afghans who left the country who wish to relocate to the Manhattan area. Estabrook said those 55 evacuees were being processed through military bases in Dubai and other locales before they are allowed to move stateside. He said at least 50 more Afghans who are stuck in the country have expressed a desire to resettle in the Flint Hills.
Estabrook said he spoke with Gov. Laura Kelly recently about the Manhattan resettlement team’s efforts. He said the governor “would like to replicate what we have done” in Wichita and the Kansas City area in preparation for the arrival of more Afghan families to the region.
“She’s looking for leaders in Wichita and KCK to work with (us) on improving the resettlement process specific to the Afghan allies arriving,” Estabrook said.
After the first meeting on Sept. 1, Estabrook said Manhattan resettlement team is “way ahead of the game” in terms of getting infrastructure in place, along with a network of local volunteers and agencies to handle the influx of refugees.
The Afghan Resettlement Team includes Estabrook, U.S. Army veteran Fatima Jaghoori, Riley County Health Department director Julie Gibbs, Riley County EMS assistant director Josh Gering, Kansas State University chief of staff Linda Cook, USD 383 English to Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) coordinator Emily Cherms and FIT Closet coordinator Tracy Emery.
A full list of resettlement team members and more information on the team’s mission can be found at housingmhk.com/afghan-resettlement-team.
Many Manhattan-area Afghans are worried about their extended family members becoming targets of revenge for the Taliban. Jaghoori, co-leader of the local resettlement team, is working to bring her extended family to Kansas for fear of retaliation. Manhattan resident and former U.S. Army interpreter Matiullah Shinwari told The Mercury last month he was concerned about his extended family members trying to safely leave Afghanistan.
Shinwari, whose brother was murdered by Taliban fighters this summer, said the Taliban will seek revenge against the families of interpreters and those who helped American and allied armed forces by potentially hiring mercenaries to hold people ransom or commit violence against them.