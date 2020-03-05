Local businesswoman Kathryn Focke is running for a spot on the Riley County Commission.
Focke, a Democrat, filed her paperwork Wednesday for the District 3 seat, held by Ron Wells. She is the only Democrat running for the seat.
Wells and former Manhattan city commissioner and mayor John Matta are also running for the position. Wells and Matta are registered Republicans.
Focke, a Kansas State University alumna, has worked in the design and construction fields for 34 years as a business owner and consultant. She consults on bath and kitchen design projects. She also does interior design.
Focke said no commissioner has ever contacted her in the 20 years she has resided in Riley County, and she wants to increase communication with residents if she is elected.
“To that end, my campaign will initiate a grassroots listening tour throughout the county to identify the issues most concerning county residents,” she said in a news release. “I’m dedicated to open dialog and respect for resident’s opinions and will open a clear line of communication with the county government.”
She said she hopes to formulate a 20-year plan for the county by gathering input from residents.
“In Riley County, targeted economic development, improvement of county infrastructure and rising property tax rates are among the most pressing issues facing the county,” she said. “A focus on increasing citizen participation in county government is imperative.”
Focke was the Riley County Democratic party chair for 13 years. She also helped with Gov. Laura Kelly’s campaign as well as former Gov. Kathleen Sebelius.
In addition, she served as the Kansas Democratic Party’s vice chair and interim state chair from 2015 to 2017.
The candidate filing deadline for the general election is June 1. The primary election will be Aug. 4. The general election is Nov. 3.