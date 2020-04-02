Wednesday was the first day of the Manhattan-Ogden school district’s continuous learning plan, and district administrators say rollout of that plan has been largely successful.
During the school board’s virtual meeting Wednesday evening, superintendent Marvin Wade said teachers and parents have been working well together to pick up personal items and learning packets for their students.
As instruction begins, Wade said district staff are continuously working with parents to identify any technology issues with the older grades, as they’re using a blended approach of online and packet-based learning. Elementary students are sticking to just pencil and paper with their packets.
At the middle school level, students will be graded on a pass/fail option, while the high school will maintain letter grading. Executive director of teaching and learning Paula Hough said middle school administrators requested that grading system based on what they expect they’ll be able to hold their student accountable for.
“There’s a fear of penalizing students who may be going through educational hardship,” she said, noting that letter grades don’t correspond to credit requirements like the high school grades do.
Andrea Tiede, director of special services, said individual teachers and schools are working with special education students to determine what needs they have going forward and adjusting learning materials to fit those needs.
Stephanie Smith, director of child nutrition, said that starting Thursday, families will be able to pick up a “permit” with the number of children in their families to allow them go to the drive-through meal sites and pick up meals without the children needing to be present. Additionally, the department will start giving meals for multiple days next week to keep families from having to risk exposure every day.
Matt Davis, director of facilities, said custodians and facilities workers are still working to keep buildings clean but are scaling back those operations.
Lew Faust, director of business operations, said the district will roll out its new pay scheme for non-salaried workers. Those workers will continue to be paid, either based on a representative sample from previous pay periods or actual hours worked during pay period going forward. Each worker’s pay would be based on whichever method pays the employee the most.
Mike Ribble, director of information technology, said the district hopes to receive 1,500 mobile data hotspots it ordered last week, but he said the district is at the mercy of shipping companies, which have seen setbacks themselves during the coronavirus crisis.
District administrators will continue to meet and debrief on what’s been successful and what hasn’t while the district rolls out its continuous learning plan.
In other business
Reid gave an update on an upcoming redistricting survey to gain parent input as the district prepares to adjust its school boundaries in the coming year. The plan had been to send that survey out in March, but Reid said the district wanted to avoid overwhelming parents with information during the district’s continuous learning plan rollout.
The board also gave approval to several projects:
- A combined $389,000 in fiber internet build-outs to the new Oliver Brown Elementary School and the district’s new warehouse property
- $173,000 for card access installation and related infrastructure at the middle schools’ entryways
- $176,000 in change orders to the Keith Noll Maintenance Center bond improvement project
- $547,000 for a summer roof replacement project at Northview Elementary
- $15,000 for annual fire alarm inspection services at several district sites
Additionally, the board approved the district’s application to the Kansas Department of Education to obtain a waiver from school session requirements. With approval of that waiver, the district will plan to end the school year on Friday, May 8, for seniors and Wednesday, May 13, for all other students.