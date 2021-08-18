Bicycles filled racks by the front door and the vehicles of parents lined the streets surrounding Oliver Brown Elementary as families dropped off children for the first day of school.
The first new school building built in the Manhattan-Ogden school district in 25 years opened its doors to the first-ever group of students to grace its hallways and classrooms Wednesday morning. Oliver Brown principal Erin Lopez, in a yellow high-visibility vest, greeted families as they walked their children up to the front doors at 8747 Jackie’s Way in Pottawatomie County.
“We’re thrilled to have kids in the building,” Lopez said. “They’re ready to learn.”
Some kids, mostly kindergarteners, were nervous about starting classes, and a few tears were shed in anxiety about attending school for the first time. Lopez sat with at least one student in the hallway to console him about the experience.
“You just make sure they feel safe and ask how we can help support them, so they can be successful,” Lopez said. “Every kid needs something different.”
Other students were less anxious about going to class. It was five-year-old Olivia Hodge’s first day of school as a kindergartener. She said she was excited to make some new friends.
“It’s pretty cool,” Hodge said. “My teachers are nice.”
Olivia’s father, Sidamo Wint, said “it’s kind of surreal” to see his daughter starting school. He said she lost her baby teeth the night before and “got a visit from the tooth fairy.” Mollie Robbins-Wint, Olivia’s mother, said the brand-new school building was a “big reason” why they bought a house in one of the Pottawatomie County neighborhoods rapidly being constructed near Oliver Brown Elementary.
“I think it’s just kind of neat to finally see it all come together,” Robbins-Wint said. “It’s extremely convenient.”
Elementary students in USD 383 started the 2021-22 school year with a half-day of classes, beginning at 8:40 a.m. and ending at 11:55 a.m. Some teachers started their classes with worksheets and coloring pages for students to introduce themselves, while other classes began their day outside, with children writing icebreaker questions on a beach ball and passing the ball around.
Brand-new textbooks, coloring books and boxes of crayons sat on rolling shelves in the lobbies of the grade-level pods, or sections. The Oliver Brown Elementary building is organized into pods by color — the kindergarten and first-grade pod is burnt orange, the second-and third-grade pod is what USD 383 assistant superintendent Eric Reid calls “Kermit green,” and the fourth- and fifth-grade pod is mustard yellow.
Oliver Brown Elementary, which has a bison mascot and a brown-and-gold school color scheme, is named for one of the plaintiffs in the historic 1954 Brown vs. Board of Education court case. The Supreme Court’s decision paved the way for the end of school segregation. Oliver Brown and his daughter, Linda Carol Brown, joined a dozen other families in a lawsuit against the Topeka Board of Education, arguing the “separate but equal” practices were unconstitutional.
Descendants of Oliver Brown, and Brown’s widow, 100-year-old Leola Brown Montgomery, attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony and toured the building on its grand opening Aug. 7. The new school has a capacity of 475 students. Approved by voters in 2018 as part of the district’s $129.5 million bond issue, the district broke ground on the new school in February 2020, just before the coronavirus pandemic struck. Although budgeted originally at $20.5 million, the school cost the district around $18 million.
Holly Klein brought her three daughters — 10-year-0ld Alex, eight-year-old Maggie, and five-year-old Elle Klein — to their first day at the new school.
“I think the school looks great, and it’s really nice to have a new facility,” Klein said. “The girls did remote learning last year, so they’re excited to have a fresh start at a new building.”
Klein said the commute to school is short, and she said the crossing guards helped “everything go smoothly.” Fifth-grader Alex Klein said she felt more excited to start school in a new building. She said she attended Woodrow Wilson Elementary previously and that some of her friends are joining her at Oliver Brown.
“I was really, like, I was kind of waiting for school to start,” Alex said. “I feel like it’s really special because lots of people will be going here, and it’s the new school, so I’ll be one of the first people to go to it.”
Students started their year of fully in-person classes wearing masks throughout all USD 383 schools. The school board voted in favor of making mask-wearing mandatory at a special meeting Aug. 11. Another major change for the district this year is the moving of sixth-graders from elementary schools to Anthony and Eisenhower middle schools.
Students will attend classes for a full day beginning Thursday.