A consulting firm on Thursday presented recommended an 8% average pay increase for Riley County Police Department employees as part of a multi-year initiative to determine competitive wages.
The RCPD commissioned the survey by The Arnold Group to boost retention and recruitment. For the 2023 budget year, the police board agreed to a budget increase of 8%, which went to personnel costs and was only about half of what the salary survey recommended at that time.
Thursday’s meeting of the board, formally known as Riley County Law Enforcement Agency board, considered an updated proposal from Philip Hayes, vice president of The Arnold Group, which produced the survey for about $17,000.
The board did not vote or take action at Thursday’s meeting but is ultimately responsible for approving the RCPD’s budget.
The current base salary cost for 213 employees is $15.246 million. The firm is proposing raising that to $16.236 million, an increase of $989,801. The total budget for the police department for 2023 is $25 million.
Hayes said he worked with RCPD staff to look at job descriptions and compare them to market rates, then produced a report on where they believe RCPD’s salaries should be.
Hayes said people are seeing inflation and hiring difficulties across industries. He said many people are waiting for the market to get back to normal, but the norm is different now.
“Overall, RCPD is better positioned than many competitors,” he said.
In creating the report, they considered demands of individual roles like knowledge, supervisory control, complexity, physical demands and work environment.
The proposed increase calls for nearly $1 million in additional pay.
The lion’s share of that would be in the patrol division, Hayes said, but he pointed out that that’s also where the department has the most employees.
“Last budget year, we were able to implement only about half,” he said. “Now we’re trying to find out what they couldn’t implement last year.”
With inflation, Hayes said it’s now probably going to be a three-year process instead of two.
Police board member Wynn Butler said the survey is not the only factor the board must consider.
“All these studies tend to leave one thing out, and that’s what can the taxpayer afford?” he said.
He said a lot of people right now are concerned about their property taxes.
“We want to retain officers; we’ve got a good police department, but we might not be able to go all that way,” Butler said. “People are selling homes, leaving. You know, our population is going down. A lot of that has to do with taxes. … We’ll look at the specifics and try to do the best we can on that. I can’t promise we’ll just accept whatever’s there.”
After the police board approves the budget, the city government is responsible for 80% of the funding and Riley County would pay 20%.